Jean-Pierre says $433 billion Inflation Reduction Act WILL fight inflation despite economic model

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hailed the renamed Inflation Reduction Act as “historic” Friday and brushed aside a new analysis showing the effect on prices would be “statistically indistinguishable from zero.”

She called the deal signed between West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Charles Schumer “historic legislation. This is going to be a game changer for so many Americans.”

It has the potential to deliver a major victory to President Biden after protracted negotiations, and would invest billions in climate programs while fulfilling his promise to introduce a 15 percent minimum tax.

Jean-Pierre also taunted the Republicans lining up against it.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed outraged Republican ‘false anger’ as she announced the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ on Friday

“We have a plan to fight inflation. We are ready to help middle class families and not and Republicans who oppose it. They resist because of false anger,” she said.

The bill was renamed after Manchin shut down numerous programs after raising concerns about inflation, and appeared to disappear after a record inflation rate of 9.1 percent for June.

But a new Penn Wharton analysis by the University of Pennsylvania concluded that the package would increase inflation very slightly until 2024 and then cut inflation afterward. These point estimates are statistically indistinguishable from zero, indicating that there is little confidence that the legislation will have any impact on inflation.’

An analysis by Penn Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania of the Manchin deal concluded that the package would “raise inflation very slightly through 2024.” Inflation would then decline

Jean-Pierre declined to say whether President Biden has contacted Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who has not said she will support the deal

sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., stunned colleagues when he announced the deal Wednesday, praising it again on Friday

That’s still a long way from many Republicans who have tried to brand the bill as a major driver of inflation. The study notes that it would “reduce cumulative deficits by $248 billion within the budget window.”

But it could have an impact on Manchin, who has cited Penn Wharton analysis in the past.

Manchin still cheered the bill on Friday, two days after the deal was announced.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is not a Democratic or Republican bill. It’s a bill for America. We have the opportunity to reduce drug costs for seniors, lower ACA health care premiums, increase our energy security and invest in energy technologies – all while reducing our national debt,” he tweeted.

Less certain is Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who has avoided reporters and declined to comment on the bill.

Jean-Pierre began her briefing by sorting out the accounts for closing the interest rate loophole, allowing wealthy individuals to pay lower tax rates than their employees by treating earnings as capital gains rather than ordinary income.

But that’s a provision Sinema has criticized, though Manchin calls it an essential part of the package.

Jean-Pierre wouldn’t even say that the White House reached out to take Sinema’s temperature on the matter.

“I’m not going to read out phone calls or potential calls” with lawmakers, she said.

“The president has regular conversations with members of Congress, his team, as we’ve said, has communicated with the senators about this bill, and are offering technical assistance with tickets or any guidance they may need from us, but I don’t want to.” something to read about a possible call,’ she said.

Even without the political pitfalls, Democrats have struggled to amass their 50-seat majority in the Senate amid covid cases within their ranks.