Jean-Pierre promises NO new IRS audits on Americans making less than $400,000 through 87,000 new agents

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promised there will be no new IRS audits on anyone earning less than $400,000 once the agency hires 87,000 new agents.

“Who decided around here that Americans were screaming for more interaction with the IRS?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked the press secretary.

“I don’t understand your question,” the press secretary replied.

The reporter pointed to a provision of the Senate-passed Inflation Reduction Act that would spend $80 billion on the IRS to hire 87,000 new IRS agents.

Jean-Pierre echoed claims by IRS chief Charles Rettig, who said check rates would not rise for households earning less than $400,000.

“So no new audits for someone making less than $400,000?” asked Doocy. ‘No. Very clearly – no,’ Jean-Pierre replied.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, strengthened enforcement would net $127 billion over a 10-year period to help offset costs in the $700 billion inflation reduction bill.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promised there will be no new IRS audits on anyone earning less than $400,000 once the agency hires 87,000 new agents

Jean-Pierre echoed claims by IRS chief Charles Rettig, who said check rates would not rise for households earning less than $400,000

Republicans have argued the opposite — that audits would target low-middle incomes.

House Republicans released an analysis Tuesday claiming that those earning less than $75,000 or less would be subject to 60 percent of new audits under the bill.

The analysis, based on recent audit rates and tax filing data, showed that those earning $75,000 or less would be subject to 710,863 additional audits from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Those making more than $1 million would receive 52,295 additional audits under the bill.

“Value shoppers at Walmart and other retailers, already struggling with higher prices and more expensive fuel to drive to the store, will be hit with 710,000 additional audits thanks to the Manchin-Biden Democrat bill,” Rep. Kevin Brady, GOP leader of the House Ways & Means Committee, in a statement. “Any retailer in the US who cares about their hard-hit customers should fight to avoid this needless harassment of hard-working Americans.”

The bill doesn’t guarantee that those earning less than $400,000 won’t be checked at a higher rate, but includes language stating that it isn’t “intended” to raise rates for those not in the top 1 percent.

“In this bill, there is legislation to hire 86,000 (sic) more IRS agents – to supersize the IRS, put the IRS on steroids.” Do the math, it’s a million dollars per IRS agent,” Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said at a news conference last Wednesday.

“You don’t need so many IRS agents to go after some people they say are very, very rich. This is coming after the families, and the farmers, and the small businesses of America,” he warned.

The IRS gets another $80 billion in funding to hire 87,000 new IRS agents

sen. Senate Banking Committee member John Thune, RS.D., said too much money went to enforcement and not enough to customer service.

“This is an agency that has only managed to answer about one in 50 calls during the 2021 tax season,” Thune said on the Senate floor. “Yet four percent of the $80 billion goes to tax authorities — 57 percent goes to enforcement, so the IRS can spend more time harassing taxpayers in this country.”

“All this money going to the IRS, you’d think it would go first to technology and second to tax authorities, which are related,” Senator Rob Portman, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, said at the news conference.

Marc Goldwein, an economist with the Committee on a Responsible Federal Budget, argued that improving enforcement has traditionally been a two-pronged priority.

“Every president, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, has supported more IRS funding to close the tax gap,” Goldwein said.

The White House touted a statement by three ex-IRS commissioners endorsing the provisions and “debunk lies about increased enforcement affecting everyone but Rich Tax Cheats”:

“As former IRS commissioners, we have watched the agency closely over the years and understand all too well that the status quo is untenable: The IRS has a workforce that has shrunk to 1970s levels. with a technological infrastructure that no longer exists for decades. date and a control rate that decreased by 50 percent. The continued, multi-year funding in the reconciliation package is critical to help the agency rebuild.”

“This bill is about getting to the bottom of the problem,” write Fred Goldberg, Charles Rossotti and John Koskinen, “and pursuing high-end taxpayers and corporations who are now illegally evading their tax obligations.”