Jealous Yorkshire woman calls out her Lebanese boyfriend on 90 Day Fiancé UK

This is the tense moment when a British woman confronted her Lebanese boyfriend about going out with other women in a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé UK.

Bridie, from Rotherham, was visiting friend Host in his native Beirut to see if they could have a serious future together after a long distance relationship.

But she was disappointed to learn that he still dates other women but keeps it a secret.

Bridie (pictured) from Yorkshire calls her Lebanese friend Host because he talks to women. The mother of two has had a jealousy problem with her long-distance partner

Host (pictured) was angered by Bridie’s jealous inquisition and immediately stopped saying it wasn’t the right time to bring it up and that the couple had already had similar conversations

She challenged him about this in their hotel room, which led to an argument and caused them to be late for lunch with his family.

During one scene, Host’s uncle Wissam explained, “He’s a young guy, he’s active, he’s handsome. So if we have some girls with us, he talks to them.

“When he drinks, he becomes friendlier. Before he knows you, of course he’s been talking to girls.’

But for Bridie, the thought of Host in the city with other girls aroused her jealousy and her insecurities.

She said, ‘Lebanese women are hot, they are so beautiful. Also confirmed by Wissam, they sometimes date girls, which Host didn’t say.’

When they got back to the hotel, Bridie prepared to confront her boyfriend about what his uncle had told him about dating other women.

Host was clearly frustrated with Bridie and looked annoyed as she tried to get him to side again

Bridie said she just wanted clarification on what happens when she’s away from her boyfriend in the UK

She confessed to the camera, “It’s a problem for me if he hides it from me on purpose because of my jealousy or because of my hotheadedness.”

So while ironing one of Host’s shirts, she casually started her conversation with Wissam.

“He said you sometimes have girls who go out with you,” she said bluntly.

“You didn’t tell me because you thought I was going to kick off, so you’d rather not say who was there.”

In an effort to remove himself from the firing line, Host said, “This is a tough topic to bring up right now.”

As tension in the room mounted, Host struggled to contain his feelings after being questioned about his behavior.

Bridie, furious at the changed lunch plans, decided to call her kids back home while Host waited in the car, growing increasingly annoyed that they were late for his family.

Bridie, who had just been about to spend time with her boyfriend, became angry again when she learned that Host was organizing a lunch for eight people

He said to his girlfriend, “I’m disappointed at this point, I’ll tell you everything.”

Bridie replied, ‘And I feel that, and that’s why I thought I’d ask, I wasn’t just going to let it drive me crazy.’

This did not reassure Host, who is aware of Bridie’s jealous side and reminds her that they have spoken about this matter several times.

“I’m frustrated we’re talking about this because we’ve addressed this jealousy issue before.”

Bridie said she just wants ‘clarity’ about what he’s doing while at home in the UK.

Bridie was upset that Host had organized lunch behind her back, saying she was not comfortable in her outfit and worried about the language barrier

“I felt like I was just asking for clarification on a situation, and he took it as accusations or mistrust,” she told the cameras.

“My jealousy with Host was a big deal for a long time, so I think by asking this question, I’m like, ‘oh, we went back three months.'”

The couple did reconcile, but only for a moment, before Host again threw a spanner in the works by inviting several people over for lunch.

Bridie, who had just been about to spend time with her boyfriend, became angry again when she heard Host tell the restaurant that the table was for eight.

Because Bridie got into the car so late, Host rushed to the restaurant and drove so fast she got scared

Host sensed the rising tension again and admitted to Bridie that he had changed the booking behind her back.

He revealed: “I think Bridie is annoyed by me. I’ve invited maybe six other people to lunch today, and I know she’s no good when there’s a big crowd of people around.’

Hot head Bridie told Host exactly how she was feeling: “I’m not happy to go. Sometimes I think, what about running it by me?

“Everyone’s going to sit down at the table, you’re all going to talk Arabic, I’ll just sit there, you know what I mean? You just didn’t do it because of me.’

Host told the program that he was in the middle to please everyone.

The anger between the couple was too much to disguise and they couldn’t enjoy themselves. In addition, the language barrier became a problem for Bridie, who couldn’t keep up with the conversations

He said to Bridie, ‘It’s very hard for me to say no, I’d just think it’s very rude.’

However, it became too much for her and she snapped, “I don’t feel good about the way I look, I don’t feel good about my outfit choice.”

Still arguing, Host went to the car to wait for his girlfriend and let his frustration run wild.

He said, “We’re late for lunch and I’m pretty sure Bridie is annoyed at me.”

Unaware of the time, Bridie called her children back home before leaving the hotel room.

Host then rushed to the restaurant and drove so fast that he scared Bridie.

But when they got to the restaurant, Host was furious and told Bridie that he was not okay.

“I want to have lunch with my family, I just want to be with them.”

Tension continued to build at the dinner table, as Bridie admitted she was nervous to sit at the table with such a large group of people, especially many she’d never met before.

She said, “I’m a little nervous about the group dynamics, these are couples who often date.”

The anger between the couple was too much to disguise and they couldn’t enjoy themselves.

In addition, the language barrier became a problem for Bridie, who could not keep up with the conversations.

‘They talk fast, they talk loud, it’s not the most ideal situation for me. I am very sad; I’m going back to my girls.’

