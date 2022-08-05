Jealous groom beat his new bride to death on their wedding day: Russian killer jailed 18 years 

A jealous groom has been jailed for 18 years for beating his new wife to death on their wedding day in front of shocked guests.

Stepan Dolgikh, 35, beat woman Oksana Poludentseva, 36, to death and dumped her body in a ravine in Novosibirsk, Russia.

The unrepentant killer told a court that he believed his new bride had cheated on him.

Dolgikh had previously been convicted of murder, but the woman – who met him while he was in prison as a pen pal – believed she could tame him.

Witnesses said he started kicking and beating mother-of-one Poludentseva after becoming “jealous” of her communication with another guest at their wedding party at a private house in Chik village.

He accused his new wife of “improper conduct,” it was alleged.

Lead researcher Kirill Petrushin said: “He started hitting and kicking her outside the house.”

Stepan Dolgikh, 35, (right) beat woman Oksana Poludentseva, 36, (left) to death and dumped her body in a ravine in Novosibirsk, Russia

Dolgikh (left) had previously been convicted of murder, but his wife Poludentseva (right) – who met him while he was in prison as a pen pal – believed she could tame him

Other guests were reportedly too scared to intervene, but they called police as the beating continued in the street

He kept attacking her in the house.

“He grabbed her by the hair, beat her, pushed her into the street, where he continued to beat her body and head as well.” When she appeared lifeless, “he dumped her in a nearby ravine.”

The incident happened just hours after the couple exchanged vows at their wedding.

Other guests were reportedly too scared to intervene, but they called the police.

The groom was arrested on the spot by the Russian National Guard. Dolgikh confessed to the murder, said Petrushin, senior regional investigator for the Russian Commission of Inquiry.

“He beat her for a long time, in front of witnesses, and beat her vital organs – in the torso and head,” he said.

Stepan Dolgikh, 35, in a cage during his trial

He has “fully admitted guilt during the investigation” but has shown no remorse, he said.

“He was jealous of her with one of the male guests,” said Petrushin.

“It seemed to her husband that she had misbehaved, which caused a scandal. The rest were afraid of him, so they tried to intervene, but were rejected.’

A friend said, “She really loved him and was waiting to be released.”

The man had previously been convicted of murder and theft, but Poludentseva believed she could help him improve his life.

“The deceased woman knew about his criminal record,” said Petrushin.

“They met while he was serving a prison sentence for his previous crimes.”

He added: “She didn’t think that while drinking alcohol or just in a fit of rage, someone like him would go over the limit and commit a serious crime.”