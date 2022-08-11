Jealous boyfriend, who planted a secret Apple AirTag on his ex-lover’s car, is jailed for nine weeks

A jealous ex-boyfriend has been jailed for nine weeks for stalking after placing a secret Apple AirTag tracker on his ex-girlfriend’s car.

Christopher Paul Trotman, 41, harassed his ex with constant phone calls and questions before ordering an AirTag on Amazon and sticking it to her rear bumper to track her every move, a court heard.

The Apple device uses a Bluetooth signal to allow a paired iPhone to find its location.

Swansea Crown Court heard how Trotman of Gwynedd Avenue, Townhill, Swansea had been in a relationship with the victim for over 10 years before it broke down in August 2020, with the woman describing his ‘controlling’ behavior during their time together.

Prosecutor Tom Scapens said Trotman would bombard the woman with questions about her whereabouts after their breakup and even offer her money to quit her cafe job because he couldn’t handle her talking to other men.

Then, in March of this year, the victim bought a new iPhone and got a notification when she got into her car asking if she wanted to connect to an Apple AirTag.

At the time, she didn’t know what it meant and ignored it.

Later that month, she received a text from Trotman accusing her of sleeping with other men.

He also asked her if she’d enjoyed a night out on Swansea’s Penderry Road that night, but she had no idea how he knew where she’d been.

His former lover found out what he had done after her daughter also started getting notifications on her phone about connecting to an AirTag.

An Apple AirTag (pictured above) uses a Bluetooth signal to help a paired iPhone find its location. Police later used the tag to find Trotman in the car park outside a pub in Swansea

A search of Trotman’s Amazon account revealed that he had bought some Apple tags the previous month and the victim decided to examine her car.

She found one of the tracking devices glued to a cavity under the rear bumper.

The police have been contacted and the AirTag has been handed over.

Mr. Scapens said: ‘He put the tag on. He had been watching her movements. He had stalked her.’

Police went looking for Trotman using the same tracker, which beeped when he was near his iPhone.

They found him in the parking lot of the Three Sisters pub in Cwmbwrla, Swansea.

At first he said, “This is a joke,” before finally admitting, “I did follow her. I still love her.’

He was interrogated and released on bail, but was later re-arrested on charges of witness intimidation and remanded in custody.

In an impact statement, the victim said his behavior had caused her to have trouble sleeping, worried about her family’s safety and worried about what he might do now and whether he had placed other devices in the house.

She said she tried to keep busy and not think about what happened, but that it “touches” her when she is alone.

Trotman pleaded guilty to stalking and recorder David Harris sentenced him to nine weeks in prison.

He was also slapped with a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his ex.

Judge Harris told Trotman that he had stalked and effectively harassed his former partner and said his behavior in buying, trying on and using the tracking device required a great deal of planning.

The prosecution decided not to pursue the witness harassment charges and offered no evidence in that case, and a formal not-guilty verdict was signed.

The court heard that he is expected to be released immediately due to time behind bars while in pre-trial detention.

His lawyer Andrew Evans said he had thought about his behavior since he was taken into custody on June 8 and realized it had been wrong “in the extreme” and had a serious impact on his partner and children.

Trotman, who worked as a self-employed shopkeeper, has eight previous convictions for 17 crimes, including ‘serious violence’, although these are said to be ‘of some age’.