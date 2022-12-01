‘Je suis une baguette!’ Lineker and Macron praise Irish football fan World Cup clip

<!–

An Irish football supporter has found fans in both Gary Lineker and Emmanuel Macron for hilariously interrupting a French TV interview during the World Cup in Qatar.

In the three-second clip following Saturday’s France v Denmark match, Eddie O’Keefe approaches the camera as a France supporter is being interviewed by a reporter in the fan zone.

Looking straight at the camera as he enters the frame from the side, Mr. O’Keefe says “Je suis une baguette,” which translates to “I’m a baguette,” as the French fan turns to him and smiles in pleasant shock .

As Mr. O’Keefe backs off after his one-liner, the French fan calls him “a drunk Irishman” to the reporter, as seen in the clip below.

Gary Lineker, who is presenting coverage of the 2022 World Cup in this image, appears to be a fan of Mr O’Keefe’s baguette-themed hiatus after sharing the clip on Twitter

The clip, which has since gone viral with 4.2 million views following a shorter version of the original from L’ÉQUIPE de Greg was posted by the French comedian on Tuesday Pierre Antoine Damecour

has found some unlikely fans.

Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker retweeted the clip on Wednesday, sharing it with two smiling emojis.

And the hilarious interruption has even reached the highest echelons of the French government, with French President Emmanuel Macron himself liking the tweet.

‘I don’t know where it comes from. ‘Je suis une baguette’ came out of my mouth and I just ran away,” Mr O’Keefe told Cork’s 96Fm radio station, the That reports the Irish Independent.

‘We’re always up for mischief, Irishmen, so to speak. Always just up for silliness, up for mischief and sure enough, we just laughed off. We also had a few drinks in us.’

However, the Limerick resident’s mother was not as impressed as President Macron when Mr O’Keefe told 96Fm that she had asked her son, “What are you doing, you fucking eejit?”

This is the latest spotlight to shine on the humble baguette this week, with the iconic French baked good making headlines yesterday after being granted UNESCO heritage status.

UNESCO has voted to include the ‘artisan know-how and culture of baguettes’ on the list of intangible cultural heritage, which already includes some 600 traditions from more than 130 countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a baguette during a reception honoring the French community in the US, at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., on November 30, 2022

It does not provide special protection for baguettes, but is added to the list to “demonstrate the diversity of this heritage and highlight its importance.”

France decided to submit the baguette to the panel after seeing pizza from Naples given special status, with Macron declaring: “The baguette is the envy of the whole world.”

He added: ‘Excellence and expertise must be preserved, which is why it must be listed as a monument.’

UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said it celebrates “the French way of life: the baguette is a daily ritual, a structuring element of the meal, synonymous with sharing and conviviality.