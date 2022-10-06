JB Hi-Fi official Ed Sheeran Equals t-shirt marked down to $5 in Australia

Fans of the singer buy the item in bulk to wear at his upcoming concerts

JB Hi-Fi has marked down the shirt, which normally retails for $35, to $4.98

An Australian music and electronics store has sent shoppers into a spin after marking a popular item just $5.

JB Hi-Fi is rocking an official Ed Sheeran t-shirt that normally retails for more than $30 for just $4.98 – but fans better be quick as most sizes have already sold out.

The black shirts are $35 plus shipping on Sheeran’s official website and from other retailers.

They bear the same symbol as seen on the cover of the British singing sensation’s fifth album ‘Equals’.

Fans online raved about the special and said they were quickly snapping up the shirt for Sheeran’s upcoming Australian concerts early next year.

‘Thank you! Bought it for his concert next year, outfit sorted!’ said a woman.

‘Got four, ready for the concert. Thanks,’ wrote another.

‘On his website the shirts are $35… So we’re saving $30,’ a third pointed out.

The tops are available on the JB Hi-Fi website in large and extra large sizes and do not appear to be in stock in any stores for purchase or click and collect.