Jazz band entertain drivers stuck for hours on Britain’s gridlocked motorways

This is the amusing moment when a jazz band made the highway their stage during a huge traffic jam, to the amusement of tired drivers.

Drivers experienced hours of chaos yesterday waiting on the motorway after a lorry caught fire on a stretch of the M6 ​​and M55 in Preston, Lancashire, early Friday morning.

As a result, the M6 ​​southbound at junction 32 has been closed by emergency services for several hours.

Another incident involving a pedestrian on the network was reported, with the M6 ​​being closed in both directions at Junction 31, M55 Broughton Interchange, to Junction 33, A6 on Preston Lancaster Road, causing further hours of delays for those using trapped in vehicles.

Cars came to a complete stop on the usually busy three-lane highway after a massive truck fire, leading to massive traffic jams as firefighters conducted a ‘complex salvage operation’.

But drivers heading north weren’t so bad – they were entertained by a live jazz band.

Passengers and drivers were seen moving away from their stationary vehicles, clapping and dancing in images shared on social media.

The hours-long traffic jams also encouraged others on the M6 ​​to get out of their cars and lorries and share other ways to keep busy as they got stuck on the concrete, with a group spotted playing foosball between junctions 31A and 33.

Despite the two reported incidents on the M6, trains canceled in the UK this weekend have resulted in more motorways being disrupted.

The AA said the M4/M5 junction west of Bristol is “growing with traffic”, while more cars were on the road on the M5 southbound to Exeter.

Yesterday, a spokesman for the National Highways agency wrote the reason for the blockade, which was finally lifted around 8:30 p.m.

They said on Twitter: ‘There is a 2 hour delay on the M6 ​​between J33-J31a, and also a 1 hour delay on the M55 east between J3 and M6.’

“This is for a complex salvage operation to take place.”

Several incidents have led to congestion across the country including; the M25/M11, M1 Northampton, M8 and Queensferry Crossing junction to Edinburgh, motorways around Leeds and Bradford and the M42 east of Birmingham.

Rail services have been severely disrupted today and will continue until Sunday morning due to the latest outbreak of industrial unrest – with members of the drivers’ union Aslef at seven train operators overcharging for 24 hours.

The strike is by drivers from Arriva Rail London, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains – during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and when the English Football League starts.

There will be no trains in South East or London Overground – the latter due to Arriva’s strike – while there will also be no service on London Northwestern or Heathrow Express, although neither is involved in the dispute.

Only 10 percent of Greater Anglia services will run – including just one Stansted Express per hour – while most of the Great Western Railway network will be closed and the few routes running will have greatly reduced service.

The LNER timetable will be extremely limited, with one train every two hours between London and York; a train every two hours between York and Edinburgh; and one train in each direction between London and Leeds all day long.

Elsewhere, West Midlands Trains runs no more than a dedicated shuttle between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International – while on Hull Trains only one service runs all day from Hull to and from London.

The AA warned of a stalemate on major roads as the strikes force more people into vehicles during the second busiest weekend of the summer break. Drivers today have the largest delays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

It said roads to the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone and the Port of Dover had minimal delays this afternoon, but the switch to holiday rentals was showing disruption on routes to southern England.

Slow-moving traffic was reported on junction M4/M5 at Bristol, M3 at Winchester and A303.

Traffic also built up on various parts of the M25 around London – and there was major disruption on the M55/M6 junction and surrounding roads north of Preston following a lorry fire and the closure of the M6 ​​previously.