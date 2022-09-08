Jaye Edwards EdwardsAndCo: These are the top hair trends of spring and summer 2022

A celebrity hairdresser has shared the must-know trends for spring and summer — and it’s a long way from winter’s low-key styles.

Jaye Edwardsthe founder of EdwardsAndCo in Sydney, portends above-the-shoulder chops, ‘strawberry’ hued colors and iconic Bridget Bardot-inspired bangs.

From the highly textured bob to shells – these are the looks to try this season.

STYLES

High Texture Bob

A bob doesn’t always have to be short and sleek.

This summer, we’ll see customers opt for the above-the-shoulder chop, enhanced with texture and choppy layers.

This lived-in look offers a playful alternative to the typically super textured style, it also adds a ton of dimension to curls.

bardot pony

Bardot bangs are a timeless and flirty style.

Characterized by its effortless and unkempt appearance, it has a curtain fringe, shorter in the front and longer through the temples.

This is a great way to add some character to simple styles during the summer months.

shells

The sullet is a modern version of the mullet, which has become extremely popular in recent years.

The beauty of the sullet is that it’s not just a final cut, it’s a spectrum ranging from extreme, super short at the top and long at the back, to a more modern interpretation, with choppy layers that give the illusion or silhouette of the create a hairstyle without going full Billy Ray.

COLORS

strawberry brunette

Strawberry brunette has a real moment, after Copper’s explosion on the scene.

Like strawberry blonde, strawberry brunette covers different shades of brunette with a little copper red tone.

This is a great alternative for brunettes who want to go for a more daring look without going lighter.

strawberry blond

Peach, copper and strawberry tones are a great way to bring natural copper tones back to life, while still maintaining a natural look.

It’s also a great way to warm up your blonde tones, ready for the hot months to come.

90s blonde

An Instagram and Tiktok favorite, the 90s blonde is back in a big way. ’90s Blonde is a bold, golden blonde that’s very buttery, think Pam Anderson in Baywatch.

To keep it free from yellow or ash tones, this look needs regular glosses and some quality products for home maintenance.

Bronze Balayage

This shade is great for brunettes looking for a low-maintenance way to spice things up. Defined by its natural and lived-in vibe, this look is effortless and lived-in.

It’s the perfect way to add a touch of bronze to your natural color for a beautifully sunkissed feel.