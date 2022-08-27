Jayde Adams reveals she’s doing Strictly for her late sister Jenna who studied dance

<!–

Jayde Adams has revealed she is doing Strictly Come Dancing for her sister, the late Jenna, who died of a brain tumor 11 years ago at the age of 28.

The comedian, 37, shared how it was ‘so emotional for her’ to take part in the BBC competition honoring her sibling – who studied contemporary dance at university.

She shared in a raucous new interview how she and Jenna participated in childhood dance competitions together, with Jayde believing her sister helped her get on the show.

She said the mirror“I think my sister definitely orchestrates things for me. It all feels so coincidental. It’s so emotional for me.’

From the age of five to seventeen, Jayde regularly participated in freestyle disco dance competitions with Jenna.

She explained to the publication, “I really held off Jenna in freestyle disco dancing. Even though I had spunk and something about me, in the 90s you weren’t a dancer if you were chubby.

“My sister wasn’t like that and she was really good — but what it gave me was this real ease on stage, which was really useful for stand-up.”

In 2005, Jenna had a seizure out of nowhere. She was found to have a brain tumor and died six years later, at the age of 28.

Jayde has not danced with anyone else since, but will be taking part in the popular ballroom show this fall.

Jayde also shared how her sister inspired her to become a comedian as she battled her illness, while her death prompted her to write her first award-winning stand-up show.

Jayde was announced as the fifth contestant to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 earlier this month.

The star said keeping the secret had been a kind of torture but that she was a “huge fan” of the show, while joking that appearing on the much-loved program was her main career goal.

She said: “Since watching the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the past 11 years would be on Strictly.

“I can’t begin to express the emotions I feel, this means so much to me and my family. I’ve always watched it, except for a brief hiatus in 2011 when I was relentlessly performing every weekend (trying to get through the Strictly).

“I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.

She added: ‘Retaining this was torture for me!’

Best known as a comedian, Jayde has won several comedy awards and was nominated for the coveted Best Newcomer with her Edinburgh Fringe debut featuring stand-up hours.

Her Amazon Prime special, Serious Black Jumper, received worldwide critical acclaim, was released worldwide and was long-listed for an Emmy.

As an actor, Jayde has starred in BBC Two BAFTA-winning comedy Alma’s Not Normal, the upcoming Take That film Greatest Days, Amazon Prime’s Good Omens and BBC One’s The Outlaws, while co-creating and starring ITV2’s upcoming brand new series Ruby speaking.

The news was revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live by Scott Mills and Chris Stark.