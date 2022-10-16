Jayde Adams reveals she chose to have a same-sex partner on Strictly in memory of her late sister

Jayde Adams has revealed that she chose to have a same-sex partner on Strictly Come Dancing, in honor of her late sister Jenna, who died of an inoperable brain tumor in 2011 at the age of 26.

The comedian, 37, who works with Karen Hauer, confessed that her last dance partner had been her sister, so dancing with another woman “felt natural.”

Speaking on the BBC current affairs series We Are England, as reported in The sunJayde explains: ‘The last time I danced was actually with my sister. . . so this felt very natural to me.’

Elsewhere in the interview, Jayde spoke about how her sister always protected her when she was growing up.

She recalls: “Once at school, a boy hit me in the stomach with a hockey stick. My sister found out, stormed down the halls and knocked seven bells out of him. She always fought all my battles, so much so that when she died I didn’t know who or what I was.’

She explained how her sister had asked her to “make everyone laugh” after she was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Jayde explained how she used her sense of humor to get her through it, and how she realized she had a knack for comedy.

She said, “It always sounds corny when I say it like that, but it’s true. It was around my sister’s deathbed where I made everyone laugh that I knew I had to be a comedian.

It comes after Jayde took to Instagram to share poignant photos of her and Jenna dancing together in their teens, as well as a photo of a young Jenna beaming for the camera.

She wrote: ‘Last photo we ever had together. Her love for me was so strong, I will never feel unloved in my life’.

“I will mourn my loss to her for the rest of my life, it is the most important thing that ever happened and I am extremely grateful to be able to channel my grief through creativity, thank you @bbcstrictly @karenhauer.”

“This is all Jenna Adams, she will never be forgotten. And yes she would be so proud of me stunned @claudiawinkle said her name and very jealous I am of Strictly we loved this show together’.

Strict host Claudia Winkleman commented three love heart emojis below the post.

On Saturday’s show, Jayde spoke about the lyrics to Bette Middler’s Wind Beneath My Wings, chosen for their spectacular routine, which was dedicated to Jenna.

She said, “The lyrics really resonate… she was two years older than me and she died 11 years ago. Not only did I lose a sister, I lost a best friend, a dance partner. This song in particular is very special to me and my family and I hope I can do it justice this week.”

After the routine, a tearful Shirley Ballas said, “I feel like you’re my hero. You have represented this number to everyone who has lost a loved one. I’m really emotional. I’m sure your sister would be proud of you.’

When she spoke to Claudia afterward, Jayde burst into hysterical tears, saying, “Something she said to my mom before she died: ‘Do you think people will forget me?’ You just said her name on this and…

“I’m so lucky to be able to do this because so many people lose people and grief is so hard. Being able to keep the promise that we wouldn’t let her forget is the greatest gift.’