Jayant, Saurabh, Saini pile on more runs against Bangladesh A

bangladesh a 252 and 49 for 2 (Shadman 22*, Saurabh 1-10) course India A 562 for Dec 9 (Easwaran 157, Jayant 83, Musfik 3-129) with 261 runs

Bangladesh A needed another rescue on the last day after India A took a lead of 261 runs in the second unofficial test at Sylhet. The hosts were 49 for 2 on stumps on the third day after India A announced their first innings at 562 for 9.

Bangladesh A had started well though, with Musfik Hasan removing India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran for 157 in the sixth over of the day. Easwaran hit 14 fours and two sixes in an inning that lasted more than seven hours. Jayant Yadav and Saurabh Kumar then collected 86 for the seventh wicket to take the Indians closer to 500. Saurabh was particularly aggressive, hitting seven fours and two sixes in his 55 off 39 balls. Jayant and No. 10 Navdeep Saini also scored a half-century to crush Bangladesh A’s attack.

Saini hung on for an hour and 36 minutes to score his first first-class fifty. He added an unbroken 68-run partnership for the tenth wicket with Mukesh Kumar before Easwaran called them back.

Left arm spinner Murad and rookie fast bowler Musfik took three wickets each, while Sumon Khan finished with two wickets.

Bangladesh A lost their first match hero Zakir Hasan in the fifth over when Umesh Yadav bowled him for 12. Mahmudul Hasan Joy then fell for 10, ending the two match run with just 44 runs.