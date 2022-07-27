Jay-Z reunites with Kevin Hart for meeting at his Roc Nation headquarters in NYC

Rap mogul Jay-Z reunited with comedian Kevin Hart on Tuesday afternoon for a meeting at his Roc Nation headquarters in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

Jay-Z (née Shawn Carter) wore army green cargo pants and a white T-shirt featuring Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson.

The 24-time Grammy winner completed his streetwear attire with a neon green tie-dye bucket hat, black sunglasses and an expensive-looking gold watch.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old Philly-born prankster — who relies on stylist Ashley North — wore a white Gallery Dept. long-sleeved shirt, black slacks and Christmas-colored Nike high-tops.

Jay-Z attended Kevin and Chris Rock’s show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, where transphobic comedian Dave Chappelle was the surprising opening act.

‘[It] was by far the best moment of my career,’ Hart sprung to his 150 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

‘I can’t even explain it. I can’t find the words. Just know that last night was the true definition of [an] “epic night.” I love my brothers more than words can explain. What we have done to the garden will never be done again. We made history last night!’

The Neck & Wrist rapper also confirmed that he is far from giving up music on the two-time Emmy/Grammy-nominated Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, which began streaming on July 14.

‘No, I tried’ [retirement in 2003]. I’m terrible at that,’ Jay-Z allowed.

“I’m not actively making music or making an album or have any plans to make an album, but I never want to say I’m retired. It’s a gift, and who am I to close it? It’s open to whatever. And it may have a different form or interpretation. Maybe it’s not an album, maybe it is. I have no idea, but I’ll just leave it open.’

The high-rolling hip-hop star served as one of eight credited songwriters on Break My Soul, the lead single from his wife Beyoncé Knowles’ seventh studio album Renaissance, due out this Friday.

Also spotted visiting the Roc Nation office on Tuesday was four-time Grammy nominee J. Balvin — rocking blue hair and a black Prada shirt with matching cargo pants and boots.

“I grew up with Jay-Z. I think he is the most powerful artist who has touched different aspects of business and culture in the world,” said the 37-year-old Colombian. rolling stone on Tuesday.

“He made what I want to make. I want to create companies that can elevate our culture, based on Latinos and immigrants. Today I can be a part of any room and be proud of who I am and what I’ve done and have these conversations with Jay-Z. He had to get there too. Right?

“And he has so much love and respect for what we’ve done. It’s really cool to have a mentor who can teach me and tell me what the next steps should be. He is the GOAT. He made it. I want to be that man who represents Latinos all over the world.”

The little Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum stopped by Roc Nation wearing a $100 The Unseen ‘Forever Kobe’ T-shirt with black flared leather pants and Nike high-tops.

The 24-year-old NBA star was reportedly spotted chatting to Kevin during the encounter.

