Jay-Z cuts a sporty-chic figure in a blue tracksuit and white sneakers at Fanatics Fest NYC as he heads to his pop-up club 40/40

Jay-Z made an appearance during the second day of Fanatics Fest NYC at the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday.

The 54-year-old billionaire music mogul sported a casually chic outfit that included a two-tone blue sports jacket and matching nylon sweatpants.

She also sported a pair of sleek white sneakers as she headed to the pop-up remake of her iconic 40/40 Club.

The rap icon, who enjoyed a romantic evening with his wife, Beyoncé, the day before, opted for minimalist and subtle accessories and donned a gold chain.

As he headed to his 40/40 club at Fanatics Fest, he appeared to be in high spirits.

Jay-Z made an appearance during the second day of Fanatics Fest NYC at the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday. The 54-year-old billionaire music mogul looked casually chic with white sneakers.

He was surrounded by his team and a crowd of fans gathered around him.

She kept a low profile and appeared to be wearing no jewelry or accessories other than her casual yet chic ensemble.

As he walked, he had a relaxed demeanor as he kept his hands in his pockets and talked to people as he passed by.

For his night out, he arrived alone and was not accompanied by his wife Beyoncé.

The night before, Jay-Z was spotted visiting the pop-up solo before later joining the superstar for a romantic date night.

His departure comes after reports of his plans to reopen his iconic 40/40 Club in New York City.

It was previously revealed that he had plans to relaunch the historic club at a new location in the Big Apple and wanted to integrate sports betting into the club at Fanatics Fest.

After opening a pop-up venue at Fanatics Fest this weekend, Jay-Z and his team will work on relaunching the club in a permanent location sometime next year.

The new club, for which Jay-Z is in the process of finding a new location, according to Us Weekly, was open for 20 years before its original Manhattan location closed in August 2023.

“Jay definitely wants to keep it as part of his legacy,” 40/40 Club vice president of operations Sheldon Robinson told the outlet.

Robinson also said the rapper has been “very involved” in the process as they continue to search for the “right location.”

For the event, she sported a two-tone blue sports jacket and matching nylon sweatpants.

He appeared to be in good spirits as he headed to the store with his team and a crowd of fans gathered around him.

She kept a low profile as she appeared to sport no jewelry or accessories other than her casual yet elegant ensemble.

As he walked, he had a relaxed demeanor as he kept his hands in his pockets and talked to people as he passed by.

He said Jay-Z, whom he called “one of the smartest people I’ve ever worked for,” has “been in workplaces and in meetings.”

“This shows, whether you’re a young entrepreneur or just the people working around you, that when you imagine or dream something, you can make it happen,” he continued.

“It’s a living testament to that,” Robinson said. “At the nostalgic pop-up event at Fanatics Fest, the 40/40 Club will be reimagined as an exclusive club open to a guest list of the most notable names in sports, Hollywood and Fanatics Sportsbook VIP customers.

These high-profile guests will be able to experience “exclusive details like framed jerseys from the club’s archive, grand chandeliers, stadium seating, plus premium beverage options and food inspired by the original 40/40 Club menu,” according to Us Weekly.

At the pop-up event, the outlet reported that fans could see not only Jay-Z but also Tom Brady, Ben Stiller, Mike Tyson, Quavo, Rob Gronkowski, Spike Lee, Derek Jeter, Jalen Brunson and Kevin Garnett.

Speaking about the club’s relaunch, Robinson added: “To be able to pour some fuel on the fire and get it going again is something we’re excited about.”

He also said that the experience will be like “walking through time.”

“You’ll feel like you’re walking into the club, into a revamped version of it,” he continued. “Similar feel, similar texture.”

“Seeing the cool jerseys parading down the Hall of Fame wall like we saw on the second floor. Seeing the champagne tower over the main bar. The giant screens, too,” he added.

‘We will have the same touches that people got used to at the old club.’

Her hair was styled in her signature free-form dreadlocks.

For his night out, he arrived alone and was not accompanied by his wife Beyoncé.

His departure comes after it was reported that he plans to reopen his iconic 40/40 Club in New York City. It was previously revealed that he had plans to relaunch the historic club at a new location in the Big Apple and wanted to integrate sports betting into the club at Fanatics Fest.

After opening a pop-up at Fanatics Fest this weekend, Jay-Z and his team will work on relaunching the club in a permanent location sometime next year.

The new club, for which Jay-Z is in the process of finding a new location, was open for 20 years before its original Manhattan location closed in August 2023.

He added: ‘These are all the reasons why Jay and his partners originally opened the club.

“They wanted to create an environment where guests would have that feeling of luxury, good service, good food, while watching their favorite sports team play and also listening to their favorite artists,” he continued.

“It’s a combination of sport and music… and we’re going to continue to be consistent.”

The exclusive 40/40 Club pop-up lounge experience will take place throughout all three days of Fanatics Fest over the weekend.