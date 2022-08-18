Jay Shetty ‘will officiate Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will continue to celebrate their love with a three-day wedding anniversary, following their impromptu wedding in Vegas in July.

And one of the 53-year-old singer’s best friends, Jay Shetty, is expected to conduct the ceremony in Georgia this weekend, Page six revealed.

Celebrity coach and podcaster Jay, who has featured stars like Kobe Bryant and Will Smith on his On Purpose podcast, has reportedly been close to Jennifer for a number of years.

Jay was previously responsible for Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell’s wedding last September in Colorado.

In February, Jennifer invited him to four weddings she hosted as part of a PR stunt for her latest film Marry Me.

At the time, he wrote on social media: “If Jennifer Lopez asks you to lead 4 weddings and speak about the power of love during her ‘Marry Me’ Special Performance, you say yes.

What an incredible experience it was to see 4 beautiful couples take their vows and see Jennifer Lopez and Maluma as their wedding singers! Their stories and travels brought tears to everyone’s eyes and I am so grateful to be a part of them.’

Jennifer and the former monk were previously seen together on the YouTube series Coach Conversations.

In the episode titled “What’s Your Calling?” Jay and J.Lo’s conversation touches on topics such as finding your purpose, the difference between a “vocation” and a “career,” and why do your best to make a difference.

Who is Jay Shetty? He is a celebrity life coach and is known for hosting his own podcast On Purpose

Stars like Alicia Keys, Khloe Kardashian and Kobe Bryant have appeared on his show, resulting in 64 million downloads

Jay moved to New York from the UK in September 2016

He graduated with a 1st class BSc (Hons) degree in Behavioral Sciences from Cass Business School

At the age of 22 he went to live as a monk in India and Europe

Jennifer and Ben, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday, will be celebrating their dream wedding this weekend at Ben’s Riceboro Georgia estate, according to Page six.

The beautiful estate features a central mansion designed in a plantation style spanning over 4,000 acres, according to Houses And Gardens.

Speaking of the second wedding, an insider told Page Six, “It’s all about J.Lo. Ben wants all the attention on her for their big day.’

The weekend festivities with family and friends will begin Friday with a rehearsal dinner, according to the source.

A ceremony will follow on Saturday and the couple will close their party on Sunday with ‘a barbecue and picnic’.

The Hustlers star will reportedly wear a custom Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, having previously worn two different dresses for her Vegas wedding, including an “from an old movie” wedding dress she was working on and a lace creation designed by Zuhair Murad.

The superstar’s wedding fashions are also documented for Vogue magazine.

Among the celebrity guests expected to attend are Ben’s best friend Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo and brother Casey Affleck.

While it’s not known who else is on the guest list, Jennifer’s closest relatives include her twins Maximilian and Emme, 14 – who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53 – as well as her mother Guadalupe and father David, and sisters Lynda and Leslie.

Her best famous friends are Leah Remini, Jane Fonda and Renee Zellweger.

Meanwhile, Ben shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50.

Ben and Jen chose the actor’s Riceboro home for the event, and the singer planned the party shortly after their Vegas wedding, according to TMZ. The publication has reported that it was where they would tie the knot 20 years ago, but reports say it was supposed to be in Santa Barbara.

The house – located in the coastal town of Riceboro, Georgia, just outside of Savannah – is a two story townhouse with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. There are also two other smaller properties on the property with additional bedrooms.

Ben and Jen have traveled extensively since their July 16 wedding in Las Vegas.

The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Paris, France, before traveling to Italy for the UNICEF concert in Capri, where the hitmaker headlined a show for Ukrainian relief. It was followed by a trip to New York with their mixed brood.

The dynamic couple tied the knot three months after they got engaged again and twenty years after the actor first got down on one knee in 2003.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance last year. The married couple first started dating in early 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli.

They became engaged in November 2002, when Ben proposed to her wearing a 6.1-carat radiant-cut pink diamond ring from Harry Winston.

They were supposed to marry in September 2003, but postponed their marriage and finally separated in January 2004.