It seemed somewhere between brave and foolish for Vincent Kompany to put his professional reputation on Burnley this summer. The club sent away all of their best players and ended up spending £40 million less than they had spent in the window, to help settle a £60 million loan that fell to their owners due to relegation from the Premier League.

The win that saw the squad rise to fourth place on Saturday is testament to the way Kompany has mined his contacts book to completely rebuild and introduce a dedication to passing that, with the utmost respect to Sean Dyche, was outlandish in these parts.

In Ian Maatsen, the Dutch Chelsea tenant, and Manuel Benson, signed from Royal Antwerp for £3.6m to join Burnley’s new Belgian enclave, there was evidence of the new manager’s ability to find class without budget. Route one has gone, followed by a more circuitous, sometimes over-extended route with wingers attacking the flanks and passages that were of the highest order on this occasion.

Jay Rodriguez scored his fifth of the campaign to seal a 2-1 win for Burnley over Bristol City

Benson Manuel combined well with Ian Maatsen to open the score for the home team

Vincent Kompany’s squad now rises to fourth in the championship, one point behind Reading

It was Benson, who dominated the left wing, who gave Burnley the lead just four minutes into the game – grabbing Alex Scott’s failure to collect a loose ball and rush through the penalty area to score from the post. The way City kept aloof and let him race was bad.

But Kompany seems to manage to blend the new with an old guard from Burnley currently reborn after several years of existential struggle on the top flight.

Jack Cork, now the focal point of the team and one of the few top players to remain, has always been the technical player Kompany asked of him. He beat this team. Running much further forward than he ever did under Dyche, Josh Brownhill made a substantial contribution.

The English attacker headed in a cross from Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the 67th minute

But it’s Saturday’s match winner, Jay Rodriquez, who has scored five goals for good this season after scoring a second half cross from Johann Berg Gudmundsson that has left the Premier League behind the most. The attacker caused problems for City all afternoon.

Taking advantage of technical superiority was a problem for a Burnley side that had drawn five of their nine games before Saturday. Nathan Tella, on loan from Southampton, had two good chances to extend the deal before half-time – the first after a quick switch between Benson, Rogriguez and Maatsen, who was the best.

City promptly equalized against the course of events via Nahki Wells after Kompany’s defense failed to block a corner.

Nahki Wells equalized for the visitors in the 27th minute after a defensive error from a corner

Maatsen and Benson illustrated Kompany’s ability to find quality on a budget

Josh Brownhill was higher on the field

Nigel Pearson’s side sometimes operated with a five-man defense.

Kompany has said his players, as well as their supporters, will need patience with a system where the ball is often sent back via Taylor Harwood-Bellis, the Manchester City-loan centre-back. They found it.

After Pearson’s players started the second half brighter, with a header from the evergreen Wells cleverly crossed by Arijanet Muric, another City tenant, Burnley began to assert themselves once again.

At the end, Kompany’s walked out to greet every stand. This victory seemed important.

“Holding the ball and moving it back and forth is a new way of playing. Let’s go for it,’ thought Brownhill Saturday night, with the air of a man who seemed to really enjoy it.