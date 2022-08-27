Jay Powell is focusing too much on the present

The writer is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and advisor to Allianz and Gramercy

Over the years, the annual central bank confab in Jackson Hole has seen Federal Reserve chairmen address both immediate policy issues as well as long-term and more academic issues, pertaining to the economic and institutional context for policymaking.

Current circumstances compelled Jay Powell, the current chairman, to do both – that is, address the policy mistakes of the past 18 months, try to readjust monetary policy expectations and chart a path for re-establishing the guiding policy framework. In the event, his short speech (just under nine minutes) last Friday largely attempted just one of these three. By focusing on the present, he left much to say while not fully exploiting a long-awaited opportunity to increase policy effectiveness.

There are five reasons why Powell had to tackle problems pertaining to the past, present and future. First, the time has not been favorable for his presentation at last year’s meeting. His characterization of inflation as transient, his forecasts of the economy and his explanation of the required policy responses have been inadequate. They are now part of the Fed’s four-pronged policy flaw, which involves flawed analysis, poor forecasting, poor communication and late policy responses.

Second, the Fed slippages have robbed the country (and thus the global economy) of a first-best policy response and the soft landing that can accompany it. If left uncorrected, this is a mistake that will build on itself and exacerbate the problems of low growth, high inflation, rising inequality and future financial instability.

Third, the markets went from following central bank guidelines to avoiding them. This is arguably the least credible Fed since the 1970s by market estimates. The quarterly forecasts have repeatedly been dismissed as fantasy and their communication perceived as a lack of consistency necessary for effective policy direction. This is a combination that slows down the necessary evolution in market mindset from a predominantly cyclical view, including romanticizing an early policy turn towards lower rates, to a more structural one.

Fourth, the Fed is hampered by a policy architecture – the “new policy framework” – that is not fit for purpose. It was adopted two years ago and is designed for the world of the past with insufficient aggregate demand. As a result, it is somewhere between ineffective and counterproductive in the current and future world of challenging aggregate supply.

Finally, the Jackson Hole public is dominated by economists, the majority of whom both understand the importance and urgency of a politically independent central bank and are concerned about the path this Fed has taken.

In this context, Powell rightly chose a striking hawkish tone. He correctly stated that “high inflation has continued to spread through the economy”, that “there is clearly a job to be done” to bring inflation back under control, and that the Fed “must keep going”. He also said this will involve “a sustained period of below-trend growth”. During the trial he tried to clean up its july notes that the former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers featured as “analytically indefensible” and “inexplicable”.

To illustrate a more general susceptibility to reputational risk, and the political vulnerability that comes with it, Powell combined this aggressive tone with reference to several of his predecessors. The attempt to borrow credibility from the past involved citing Paul Volcker whose reputation for inflation is as strong as it was in the 1980s.

Equally important is what Powell didn’t do. He has yet to take responsibility for the Fed’s past 18 months of mistakes, including the mischaracterization of economic and policy issues in last year’s speech. It also has yet to provide a path for much-needed revisions to the policy framework.

In a world of perfect foresight, Powell’s 2021 speech would have focused on monetary policy at a time of suddenly high inflation and, this year, on restoring the central bank’s credibility and policy effectiveness in an even more challenging world of fast-paced slowing global growth, worsening inequality and widespread high inflation. Instead, his unusually short speech was essentially good about the present, but left out important issues of the past and future.

I suspect we’ll look back on this year’s Jackson Hole speech as a missed opportunity for the Fed to regain control of its policy narrative, and outline what it will take to overcome the significant policy challenge facing the world’s most powerful and systemically important central bank.