Jay Powell does little to dispel expectations of third big rate rise

Jay Powell did little on Thursday to assuage expectations that the US central bank will deliver a third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike, saying the Federal Reserve had to act “candidly” to prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched. .

In his final public remarks before the bank’s policy meeting later this month, the Fed chairman doubled down on the aggressive message he conveyed at the recent Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming, reiterating that the central bank “has and accepts responsibility for price stability”.

“We must act immediately and forcefully now, as we have done and we must continue until the job is done,” he said during a moderated discussion at a conference hosted by the Cato Institute.

His comments come just days before the scheduled “blackout” period ahead of the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting, to be held Sept. 20 and 21, during which public communications will be limited.

The blackout will begin before the next consumer price index report is released early next week, with economists generally expecting an annual inflation rate of 8.1 percent, up from 8.5 percent in July.

While no official — including Powell on Thursday — has officially approved another super-large rate hike, in recent weeks they’ve focused on the momentum propelling the economy and labor market resilience, adding 315,000 new positions in August alone. .

Those comments have reinforced expectations that the Fed will raise rates again by 0.75 percentage points, rather than switch back to a half-point hike, in a move that pushes the Federal Funds rate toward a new target of 3%. would push to 3.25. per cent.

On Thursday, Powell warned of the costs associated with a situation where expectations that households, businesses and market participants have about future price pressures escalate to a level that further fuels inflation fears.

This one dynamic teased the Fed in the 1970s, forcing then-chairman Paul Volcker to aggressively raise interest rates and crush the economy more than would otherwise have been necessary to restore price stability.

“The clock is ticking,” Powell said. “The longer inflation remains well above target, the greater the concern that the public will naturally incorporate higher inflation into its economic decision-making and our job is to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Powell reiterated that as the Fed tried to stamp out high inflation, the labor market was likely to take losses as growth slowed.

When asked about the variety of spending bills, either signed into law or championed by the Biden administration, Powell was hesitant to comment specifically on legislation, but warned, “Our federal tax policy is not on a sustainable path, and It’s really not for some time”.

“Sooner or later we will have to return to a sustainable path. . . sooner is better than later,” he added.