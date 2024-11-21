Jay Leno sparks wild gambling debt conspiracy theory as fans question his bruised face

Jay Leno sparked a wild conspiracy theory after suffering a 60-foot fall down a hill that left him with significant bruising on the left side of his face, an eye patch and a broken wrist.

Despite revealing that his injuries were sustained during his nasty fall while staying at a Hampton Inn, social media users began speculating that the 74-year-old comedian, whose net worth is estimated to be around $450 million, I could be lying.

Some conspiracy theorists on

Others joked that Conan O’Brien finally got revenge on Leno after their bitter, long-running feud involving NBC’s The Tonight Show.

“So Jay Leno was set on fire a few years ago, staying in a Hampton Inn while worth millions of dollars, with an eye patch, a bruised face, a broken wrist and a missing fingernail. And he wants us to believe him. .. Did you fall down a hill???’ asked a user

Another tweeted: “I’ve never believed in a conspiracy more than Jay Leno with a huge gambling debt.”

Jay Leno has sparked a wild conspiracy theory after suffering a 60-foot fall down a hill that left him with significant bruising on the left side of his face, an eye patch and a broken wrist (seen Wednesday).

A handful of X users also noted that it was strange for him to stay at a Hampton Inn, which is more popular with budget-conscious travelers than top-tier stars.

Additionally, some conspiracy theorists noted that Leno has suffered other strange and life-threatening injuries over the years.

‘It looks like he got punched in the skull with that circle under his eyes. Shady (like fuck),’ another stated while others said they wondered why he only had bruises on the left side of his face.

One conspiracy theorist argued that there were “holes in this story” and insisted that Leno would suffer “abrasions” if he slid down the hill.

“He has gambling debts and the debt collector sent him a message,” the conspiracy theorist said.

Others pleaded with Leno to ‘STOP THE SHIT AND GO TO THE POLICE.’

Still, one Leno fan criticized the unfounded theories.

‘Everyone speculating that Jay Leno took a beating from mob-connected entities has no idea how “this thing” works. They don’t beat up big celebrities for “gambling debts,” especially those who have 1,000 priceless classic cars in storage. But keep having fun with the injuries of a 74-year-old man,” the upset X user wrote.

There is no evidence to suggest that Leno is in debt or involved in anything “strange and sinister,” as some in X suggest.

“Looks to me like Jay Leno has some unpaid gambling debts,” a second tweeted.

Another asked if they should start a GoFundMe for ‘Jay Leno’s gambling debts.’

‘It looks like he got punched in the skull with that circle under his eyes. Shady (like fuck),’ another claimed, while others said they thought it was strange that only the left side of his face was bruised.

Dozens of fans stated that they believed the star owed a “huge gambling debt.”

Earlier this week, Leno spoke about the incident to Inside edition As he explained, he hit a ‘pile of rocks’ during his horrific 60-foot fall on Saturday.

His accident occurred just three hours before he was scheduled to perform at a stand-up comedy show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

‘I broke my wrist. “I lost my fingernail and I’m all black and blue from hitting rocks 60 feet away,” he said of his painful-looking wounds.

A day later, he returned home to perform another show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In November 2022, Leno was hospitalized after the strong explosion in his garage, where he keeps several vintage cars as part of a collection.

George Swift, a mechanic at the comedian’s personal garage, told ET that it was a steam car that sent Leno to the hospital.

His accident occurred just three hours before he was scheduled to perform at a stand-up show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (seen above over the weekend).

‘It was a steam car. This vapor was produced by gas. They sprayed it like gas,” said Swift, a mechanic who works at the shop.

“He called me and told me there was a fire and that the firefighters were coming,” the employee continued.

The Burbank Fire Department later confirmed that they were dispatched to the late night host’s home around 12:30 p.m. that day, and when they arrived they evaluated and treated “an adult male.”

Leno was then transported to a local emergency room before being transferred to the Grossman Burn Center for additional care.

A spokesperson for the medical center told People at the time that Leno “is in good spirits and is touched by all the questions about his condition and well wishes.”

In November 2022, Leno was severely burned when an antique 1907 steam engine he was working on in his garage exploded in his face.

The television icon appears hosting The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2011.

“He wants everyone to know that he is fine and that he is in “the best burn center in the United States.”

Leno later released a statement saying he “suffered some serious burns from a gasoline fire.”

“I’m fine,” the former late-night host said. “I just need a week or two to recover.”

He also told TMZ that it was his friend, Dave, who saved his life by jumping on him and putting out the flames.

The host said he was repairing a clogged fuel line when gasoline was sprayed on his hands and face.