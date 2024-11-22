Jay Leno, 74, ate chicken parm after 60ft fall says restaurant… amid fans claims accident doesn’t add up

Jay Leno didn’t let his serious fall down a 60-foot hill stop him from enjoying a hearty Italian dinner.

Despite suffering a broken wrist and a black eye following his accident, the comedian, 74, managed to make a beeline to a local restaurant, where he ordered their famous chicken parmigiana topped with lots of mozzarella.

Bill Erhard, who manages The Boulevard in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, confirmed that the star arrived unexpectedly at the restaurant, despite his painful injuries that would have caused most to seek immediate medical attention, “without reservation.”

When asked about Inside edition If the restaurant had plans to change the name after Leno’s order, Erhard joked that “they might have to do it.”

While sitting in a cozy booth, the former Tonight Show host allegedly ‘ate’ the dish and some garlic toast.

When asked to describe The Boulevard’s chicken parmesan, Erhard explained that it is a “hand-breaded chicken patty, made to order” and fried with their homemade sauce.

Jay Leno didn’t let his serious fall down a 60-foot hill stop him from enjoying a hearty Italian dinner.

After dinner, Leno bought an eye patch at a nearby CVS pharmacy, before performing one of his comedy shows just hours later.

On Saturday, Leno spoke about the incident on Inside Edition, explaining that he hit a “pile of rocks” during his horrific fall earlier that day.

‘I broke my wrist. “I lost my fingernail and I’m all black and blue from hitting rocks 60 feet away,” he explained.

The accident inadvertently sparked a number of wild conspiracy theories among social media users who were convinced he might be lying about how he got hurt.

Some conspiracy theorists on dirt”.

Others joked that Conan O’Brien finally got revenge on Leno after their bitter, long-running feud involving NBC’s The Tonight Show.

“So Jay Leno was set on fire a few years ago, staying in a Hampton Inn while worth millions of dollars, with an eye patch, a bruised face, a broken wrist and a missing fingernail. And he wants us to believe him. .. Did you fall down a hill???’ asked a user

Another tweeted: “I’ve never believed in a conspiracy more than Jay Leno with a huge gambling debt.”

Despite suffering a broken wrist and a black eye after the accident, the comedian, 74, managed to make a beeline to a local restaurant, where he ordered their famous chicken parmigiana topped with lots of mozzarella.

Bill Erhard, who manages The Boulevard in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, confirmed that the star arrived at the restaurant after her accident without a reservation, despite her apparently painful injuries that would have caused most to seek immediate medical attention.

When asked by Inside Edition if the restaurant had plans to change the name after Leno’s order, Erhard mused that “they might have to.”

A handful of X users also noted that it was strange for him to stay at a Hampton Inn, which is more popular with budget-conscious travelers than top-notch stars.

Additionally, some conspiracy theorists noted that Leno has suffered other strange and life-threatening injuries over the years.

‘It looks like he got punched in the skull with that circle under his eyes. Shady (like fuck),’ another stated while others said they wondered why he only had bruises on the left side of his face.

One conspiracy theorist argued that there were “holes in this story” and insisted that Leno would suffer “abrasions” if he slid down the hill.

Despite revealing that his injuries were sustained during his nasty fall while staying at a Hampton Inn, social media users immediately began speculating that the 74-year-old comedian, whose net worth is estimated to be around $450 million , could be lying.

One conspiracy theorist argued that there were “holes in this story” and insisted that Leno would have suffered “abrasions” if he slid down a hill.

“Looks to me like Jay Leno has some unpaid gambling debts,” a second tweeted.

A handful of X users also noted that it was strange for him to stay at a Hampton Inn, which is a more typical option for a budget-conscious traveler than an A-list star.

‘It looks like he got punched in the skull with that circle under his eyes. Shady (like fuck),’ another claimed, while others said they thought it was strange that only the left side of his face was bruised.

Dozens of fans stated that they believed the star owed a “huge gambling debt.”

“He has gambling debts and the debt collector sent him a message,” the conspiracy theorist said.

Others pleaded with Leno to ‘STOP THE SHIT AND GO TO THE POLICE.’

Still, one Leno fan criticized the unfounded theories.

‘Everyone speculating that Jay Leno took a beating from mob-connected entities has no idea how “this thing” works. They don’t beat up big celebrities for “gambling debts,” especially those who have 1,000 priceless classic cars in storage. But keep having fun with the injuries of a 74-year-old man,” the upset X user wrote.

There is no evidence to suggest Leno is in debt or involved in anything “strange and sinister,” as some in X suggest.

There is no evidence to suggest that Leno is in debt or involved in anything “strange and sinister” as some in X suggest; photographed on September 30, 2024

In November 2022, Leno was hospitalized after the strong explosion in his garage, where he keeps several vintage cars as part of a collection.

George Swift, a mechanic at the comedian’s personal garage, told ET that it was a steam car that sent Leno to the hospital.

‘It was a steam car. This vapor was produced by gas. They sprayed it like gas,” said Swift, a mechanic who works at the shop.

“He called me and told me there was a fire and that the firefighters were coming,” the employee continued.

The Burbank Fire Department then confirmed that they were dispatched to the late night host’s home around 12:30 pm that day, and when they arrived they evaluated and treated “an adult male.”

Leno was then transported to a local emergency room before being transferred to the Grossman Burn Center for additional care.

A spokesperson for the medical center told People at the time that Leno “is in good spirits and is touched by all the questions about his condition and well wishes.”

In November 2022, Leno was severely burned when an antique 1907 steam engine he was working on in his garage exploded in his face.

The television icon is pictured hosting The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2011.

“He wants everyone to know that he is fine and that he is in “the best burn center in the United States.”

Leno later released a statement saying he “suffered some severe burns from a gasoline fire.”

“I’m fine,” the former late-night host said. “I just need a week or two to recover.”

He also told TMZ that it was his friend, Dave, who saved his life by jumping on him and putting out the flames.

The host said he was repairing a clogged fuel line when gasoline was sprayed on his hands and face.