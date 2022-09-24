Jay Blades reveals how his experience with absent father saw him abandon mother of his first child

<!–

Jay Blades of The Repair Shop has revealed that he left the mother of his first child because he couldn’t handle being a father at age 20.

He says he was abandoned by his father as a baby and had no idea how to be a father. “I wasn’t ready yet, simple and clear,” he told Desert Island Discs on Radio 4 today.

Blades, 52, adds of the boy Levi’s mother: “I think I stayed with her for about a year and that was it.

“If you don’t see something, you have to learn how to do it.”

His mother Barbara was a single teenage mother and raised the BBC presenter and his half brother Justin. They spent time in a homeless shelter before moving in with relatives in Hackney. East London.

During his Desert Island Discs chat, Blades refuses to use the word “father” about his biological father Trevor, instead calling him “the man who contributed to my birth.”

He says that Trevor promised his mother that he would find them a home and that they would “live happily ever after.”

But instead ‘he disappeared with the money and that was it. She had to find her own way’.

Blades has previously said that he didn’t meet Trevor until he was 21 and later found out that he has 27 half-siblings.

Blades pictured with his beloved mother, Barbara, raising him as a single mother after his father, Trevor, left

He is known for repairing precious family belongings on the TV show, but says he has no intention of mending his relationship with Trevor.

He tells host Lauren Laverne, “My attitude towards him is still the same. He called me when The Repair Shop started on the BBC and I didn’t know who it was.

“First he talked to me about wanting something fixed and I said we don’t accept that kind of thing. You will have to go through the right channels.

And he says, ‘You don’t know who this is’ and then he went on to say that he’s the reason I do what I do – because I’m half of him. I just said to him, “I don’t agree. But what I do agree with is that you showed me how not to be a father, so I can only thank you for that.” then we broke up.’

Blades, who has become a sex symbol in The Repair Shop’s success, has another son Dior, 27, from a previous relationship and teenage daughter Zola from his marriage.

He believes he has good parenting skills now, but adds that his children can be the judge.

“I think my kids are under house arrest,” he says. ‘I can be quite strict. I say the same, I’m quite repetitive.

“But I say the same to many of the young people I mentor. That they should have a brilliant attitude to life, keep moving forward and keep doing your best. Everything will be fine.’

Desert Island Discs is on Radio 4 today at 11:15 am. Friday at 9:00 am it will be repeated.