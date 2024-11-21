Jax Taylor rear-ended car then drove off WITHOUT exchanging insurance information in shock incident

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor was involved in an accident in Los Angeles on Wednesday and the star left the scene without exchanging insurance information.

The star, 45, who is going through a painful divorce from Brittany Cartwright, 35, admitted that he left the scene of the collision when he saw no damage to the vehicle or any injuries.

By TMZThe drama unfolded when a woman named Michelle West posted on Nextdoor Thursday that her boyfriend was stopped at a red light in Valley Village, San Fernado Valley, when a vehicle crashed into the back of his car.

West claims her boyfriend chased Taylor’s car to a nearby gas station, with video of a man who appears to be Taylor looking at the silver car driven by West’s boyfriend and chatting with a driver.

Taylor is then seen getting into his truck and driving away.

The owner of the silver car is seen taking a photograph of the truck’s license plate, before speaking to the driver and driving off.

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor was involved in an accident in Los Angeles on Wednesday and the star left the scene without exchanging insurance information.

Brittany is in the middle of her divorce from Jax Taylor; photographed in March 2023

Taylor’s rep told the publication: ‘Jax was involved in what he believed was a minor fender bender yesterday afternoon when his vehicle collided with the rear of the car in front of him while at a red light.

‘The driver immediately exited his vehicle, enraged which led to an unpleasant interaction between both parties.

‘Jax saw no visible damage to any of the vehicles or apparent injuries to anyone involved and therefore proceeded to leave the scene.

“Since this altercation, Jax has filed a claim with his insurance company to further investigate the details and will follow the recommendations provided by his insurance company.”

Police sources said the owner of the allegedly hit vehicle arrived at the police station and was told to file a report online, although it is unknown if he did so.

West says she and her boyfriend, who took photos of the alleged damage to the car, “will work to hold Taylor accountable.”

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Jax Taylor for comment.

It comes shortly after Jax claimed Brittany is still reaching out to him wanting to “hook up.”

Jax appeared in Bravo Hot Mic Podcast and hinted that she hasn’t been completely honest about her desire to leave their relationship.

According to TMZ, drama unfolded when a woman named Michelle West posted on Nextdoor on Thursday that her boyfriend was stopped at a red light in Valley Village, San Fernado Valley, when a vehicle crashed into the back of his car.

His rep told TMZ: “Jax saw no visible damage to any of the vehicles or apparent injuries to anyone involved and therefore proceeded to leave the scene.” Pictured with Brittany in April 2024.

He complained that his ex ‘publicly humiliates him and calls him every name possible’, but then initiates contact.

Jax claimed that Brittany called him two days earlier to say, “Come over.” Do you want to have some drinks? Come. Do you want to flirt?’

He also alleged that his ex-wife added: “Don’t tell anyone I’m doing this.”

“People don’t know,” she continued, adding that she “talks all this shit.”

Jax claimed he didn’t want to “blow his cover,” despite airing their supposedly private conversation.

Brittany later shared her side of the story, leaving a comment on a clip of the interview that was shared on Instagram.

“Let me clarify that I was trying to see if we can be friends with our son and obviously WE CAN’T,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the podcast appearance, Jax admitted to being “verbally abusive” to Brittany before entering an inpatient treatment facility for mental health issues earlier this year.

However, Cartwright was also recently a guest on the Hot Mic podcast and stated at the time that her ex-partner did not change ‘at all in those 30 days’ that he was in treatment.

“I think she really wants to see me fail,” Jax shared in response. “I think she wants to prove everyone right and to be honest, I haven’t done anything wrong since I came out. I’ve been too nice to her.

The two also remember the end of their marriage differently.

Taylor says it was his wife’s decision to end the marriage, and Brittany believes he ended the relationship.

She has also expressed feeling “relieved” that the two are no longer together.