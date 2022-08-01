Jaw-dropping photo of Aussie pool queens’ dominance as they smash world record at Commonwealth Games

It’s taken a long time, but the Australian women are once again the world’s best in the pool after breaking the world record in the 200m freestyle relay at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Although top countries such as China and the United States were not present, there was no doubt about the dominant nature of this dive.

Ariarne Titmus claimed a personal world record in the anchor leg with a lightning split of 1:52.82 seconds, with the overall world record broken by the quartet of Titmus, Madi Wilson, Mollie O’Callaghan and Kiah Melverton.

The image showing how dominant Titmus’ anchor leg was in the women’s 200m freestyle relay at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, leaving her Canadian rival in her wake

The effort of the Titmus race meant the team cut more than a second off the previous world record [7:40.33] set by China at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Amazingly, Australia got the luxury of resting champion swimmer Emma McKeon for the relay.

The win comes after a disappointing third-place finish at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, when the team was the favorite for the win.

Titmus was also missing due to Covid for the recent world championships where the Australian team finished behind the US team to claim silver.

This time everything fell into place beautifully.

Wilson, O’Callaghan and Melverton cheer on Titmus, the girls celebrate and take the podium with their gold medals after the world record swimming in the 200m freestyle relay

In a stunning confession, she said she was feeling “slow” during her world record swim in Birmingham.

“I’m very happy to perform for the girls,” Titmus said afterwards.

“I mean, in the last few relays I’ve done, I feel like I haven’t really performed my part as well as I would have liked.

“Last year I was disappointed at the Olympics, so I’m glad I was able to do my job for the team.”

“I actually felt like I was going a little slow. On the way back. I pass the other girls. I felt a bit of a wash and I didn’t really know how fast I was going. But I certainly helped the crowd.”

Halfway through the competition in Birmingham, the Australian swim team has 11 golds, 9 silvers and 12 bronzes.

Spearheaded the team, McKeon swam from greatness to legend in Birmingham on Sunday night, capturing her 11th overall gold medal at the Commonwealth Games – a record no other Australian swimmer has ever achieved.

Titmus praised McKeon for her efforts in the pool and around the team, calling her the “smiling killer.”

“She’s probably the most humble athlete there is,” Titmus said.

“She’s so understated and just doing her business … she’s a silent hit man, she goes out and does her job.”

McKeon has now won 11 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, ahead of legends of the sport including Susie O’Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones.

McKeon’s efforts in Birmingham mean she has eclipsed the previous record for most Commonwealth golds – 10 – held by Australian swimmers Susie O’Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones.

“It’s really nice to be named alongside some of those names and hopefully I’ll be a part of that history for years to come,” said McKeon.

Zac Stubblety Cook [men’s 100m breaststroke]Meg Harris [women’s 50m freestyle] Jenna Strauch [women’s 200m breaststroke] and Tim Hodge [men’s 100m breaststroke S8] silver plated.

Shayna Jack [women’s 50m freestyle]Blake Cochrane [men’s 100m breaststroke S8) and Sam Williamson [men’s 100m breaststroke] wrapped bronze statues.

And Kyle Chalmers, after saying in the morning that he felt like flying home amid controversy on dry land, figuratively flew home in the men’s 100m semifinal.

McKeon celebrates after winning gold in women’s 50m freestyle final with bronze medalist, Shayna Jack at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games at the Sandwell Aquatics Center

After false coverage of an alleged love triangle involving his ex-partner McKeon and her new flame Cody Simpson, Chalmers clocked the second fastest 100m free time this year to be fastest in Monday’s final.

Like Chalmers, McKeon also held out the media storm in an Australian sweep in her milestone medal race with Harris and Jack.

“It’s special,” McKeon said.

“It makes me think about the last eight years since my first Commonwealth Games.

“I see how far I’ve come as a person and an athlete.”