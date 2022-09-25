Javier Hernandez responds to San Jose ‘clown’ banner by firing LA Galaxy to MLS win

Javier Hernandez got the last laugh after rival fans staged a clown-tifo ahead of LA Galaxy’s ‘CaliClasico’ against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Mexican striker struck twice in the Galaxy’s 3-2 win on Saturday night after the San Jose Ultras held up a banner reading ‘The LA circus – same clowns, different costumes’ with a pair of clowns underneath.

Chicharito, the former Manchester United striker, celebrated both of his goals by acting like a clown and pulling a comical face for the home fans.

San Jose fans mocked the visiting LA Galaxy by performing a clown cheer ahead of Saturday’s game

But the stunt backfired after Mexico striker Javier Hernandez scored twice and marked each of his goals with a clown celebration

‘Unbelievable and fantastic. The best way to react to such a tifo is to score two goals and celebrate like a clown,’ he said.

‘You know, sometimes people think that this kind of thing will lower our confidence in ourselves, and they do the complete opposite.

‘They motivate us, they motivate me at least you know. So thank you. Thank you for people saying that, because it brought something else out of me, because now I wanted more to win and get the three points.’

Chicharito scored in the 12th and 69th minutes, either side of Gaston Brugman’s strike, to put the Galaxy three goals ahead at Stanford Stadium.

The prolific Hernandez, formerly of Manchester United, has now scored 17 goals this season

A penalty from Cristian Espinoza after 74 minutes gave San Jose hope of a comeback in the MLS Western Conference clash, and Nathan further reduced the arrears in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Chicharito now has 17 goals for the season and is fifth in the MLS Golden Boot race with two games to play in the regular season.

The win could prove valuable as the Galaxy look to seal a play-off spot while San Jose remains at the bottom of the standings.