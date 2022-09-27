Javier Hernandez emphatically shuts down ‘delusional’ fan who claimed he could leave LA Galaxy

Hernandez was recently told he would not be in Mexico’s 2022 World Cup squad

LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez has let his fanbase know in no uncertain terms that he will be back in Los Angeles next season.

Just days after Hernandez won the game against LAFC in Saturday’s Cali Clasico, Hernandez shut down a fan who questioned his continued status in Los Angeles.

A Galaxy supporter took to Twitter to claim that Hernandez would play his last home game on Saturday, despite another fruitful season for the MLS side.

Javier Hernandez shut down a fan who claimed he would be playing his last home game for Galaxy

“This Saturday will most likely be the last time we will see @CH14_ Chicharito play a regular season home game at DHSP #lagalaxy #mls,” the Galaxy fan wrote on the social media platform.

Hernandez replied quickly, writing, “What!??? Hahaha some people are delusional. Not yet my last home game buddy.

Hopefully play-offs and see if we can get home advantage aaaand [sic] next year too.’

Hernandez has scored 17 goals in 30 MLS matches this campaign, at the ripe old age of 34

Mexico’s all-time leading scorer recently scored a brace in the Galaxy’s 3-2 win over crosstown rivals, LAFC.

It came shortly after news that Chicharito would not be in Qatar at the World Cup this year, despite his recent performances and historic record with El Tri.

“In Chicharito’s case, we just go with other attackers,” coach Gerardo Martino told reporters last week. “We will try to pick the 26 players closest to our game.”

Chicharito made his World Cup debut in 2010, scoring his first goal vs. France in South Africa

The 34-year-old is having a mostly excellent season with his MLS club, having netted 17 times in 30 league appearances this season.

Chicharito is Mexico’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals to his name.

Hernandez made 12 appearances in three World Cups — 2010, 2014 and 2018 — with four goals and one assist.

The former Manchester United star has played in LA since 2020 and made his debut for the club in February of that year.