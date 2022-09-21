Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez will NOT be representing Mexico at the World Cup, Tata Martino says

Mexico has four centre-forwards in training for its World Cup warm-up matches this week but will take just three forwards to Qatar and Javier Hernandez will not be in either group, coach Tata Martino confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Martino ruled ‘Chicharito’ out of an appearance in his fourth World Cup while speaking on the pitch at the stadium the player calls home with the LA Galaxy.

While the 34-year-old is enjoying a largely stellar season with his MLS club, Martino is focused on the other four contenders to lead the line as Mexico tries to break out of a tough World Cup group.

Chicharito is Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer with 52 to his name. He has played 12 World Cup matches in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions, scoring four goals and one assist.

Despite rumors that Martino might pick all four centre-forwards or recall Chicharito to bolster a team that endured a stretch of poor attacking play during CONCACAF qualifiers, Martino said he will take just three of the contenders to Qatar.

“In the case of Chicharito, we simply go with other strikers,” Martino said. ‘We will try to select the 26 players who are closest to our game.’

These strikers are Raul Jimenez, Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martin and Santiago Gimenez, but not all are ready to play. Jimenez is working through a groin injury that has kept him out of the Wolverhampton Wanderers lineup recently in England, while Funes Mori has been out recently with a muscle injury after a strong start to his season with Liga MX’s Monterrey.

Martino does not expect Jimenez or Funes Mori to play against Peru on Saturday at the Rose Bowl or against Colombia in California’s Bay Area on Monday, but they are at El Tri for training, recovery and bonding with their teammates.

‘We have two [forwards] who can play and two who can’t,” said Martino. – What I like is that we don’t have enough players. Four strikers are not going to go [to Qatar], but as long as they make it hard for me to choose, I’m very happy with it. There will probably be talk about who has been left out, but the problem will be abundance and not scarcity’.

Martino admitted he is concerned about fitness forward Jimenez, who has started just two Premier League games so far this season, but remains hopeful his place at the World Cup is not in serious doubt.

“I’d like to think not, there’s plenty of time for him to recover,” Martino said.

‘[But] I never thought we would be in this situation. I thought it wasn’t that serious, it’s not very serious, but I have to think about it a lot.’

The situation is far more precarious for another key man, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona. The Sevilla winger fractured his fibula in a training session last month, seemingly ruling him out of the World Cup.

However, Martino suggested the 29-year-old still has a chance to make the trip to Qatar.

“The ambition we have in the first days of October is that he can work with our medical staff,” Martino added. ‘[Hopefully] he has some chances to fight for a place.’

Mexico finished second in the CONCACAF qualifiers behind Canada, but Martino’s side scored just four goals in its last five qualifiers despite having both Jimenez and Corona available.

Those attacking struggles and the new injury woes appear dangerous to Mexico’s hopes of escaping a group that also includes world power Argentina and a Polish squad led by Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski.

Even the players have noted that Mexican fans are down about the team’s chances, but that is hardly unusual for a national team that has known its share of heartbreak.

Veteran centre-back Hector Moreno hopes El Tri’s supporters will find some optimism – and he hopes the team can give it two strong performances in California this week.

“On paper, it’s a tough group,” Moreno said. ‘Argentina is one of the candidates to win the whole tournament. But you still have to play those games.

‘In the last World Cup, you would never have thought that we would beat Germany and then lose to Sweden either. We have to focus on Poland and then we have to focus on Argentina and [Lionel] Messi, the best on the planet.

‘We are always going to have big challenges at this level and these are two big challenges, but I think we will be ready.’