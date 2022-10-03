Jasper Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back injury
The first reports of the fast bowler’s injury emerged just before India’s T20I series against South Africa started on Wednesday. He was rushed from Thiruvananthapuram, the site of the first match, to Bengaluru, where the National Cricket Academy is located, so that he could be assessed by the BCCI’s medical team.
Now “after a detailed review and in consultation with the specialists,” the board confirmed that Bumrah has been banned from the upcoming ICC event, but has not elaborated on the exact nature of the issue.
ESPNcricinfo understands that Bumrah is suffering from a stress-related injury and he may be out for about six weeks.
“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday,” the BCCI said on Twitter after the first T20I pitch against South Africa. “The BCCI Medical Team has assessed him. He has been excluded from the first #INDvSA T20I.”
India is in Group 2 in the Super 12 round, along with Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two teams coming through from the qualifying round. The team led by Rohit Sharma are looking to make a strong comeback at this year’s event in Australia, following a group stage exit at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG.
India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Reserve players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.