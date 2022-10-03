Jasper Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back injury

India’s T20 World Cup campaign has suffered a huge setback, with spearhead Jasprit Bumrah having to leave the tournament with a back injury.

The first reports of the fast bowler’s injury emerged just before India’s T20I series against South Africa started on Wednesday. He was rushed from Thiruvananthapuram, the site of the first match, to Bengaluru, where the National Cricket Academy is located, so that he could be assessed by the BCCI’s medical team.

Now “after a detailed review and in consultation with the specialists,” the board confirmed that Bumrah has been banned from the upcoming ICC event, but has not elaborated on the exact nature of the issue.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Bumrah is suffering from a stress-related injury and he may be out for about six weeks.

He had previously missed the Asian Cup in August and September with a back injury, but was then picked for the ensuing home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. He played the second and third T20Is against Australia on September 23 and 25, bringing back numbers of 1/23 and 0/50, before missing the first game against South Africa on September 28.

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday,” the BCCI said on Twitter after the first T20I pitch against South Africa. “The BCCI Medical Team has assessed him. He has been excluded from the first #INDvSA T20I.”

After the win against Australia in the second T20I at Nagpur, Indian captain Rohit Sharma had said it was good to see Bumrah bowling at “full throttle”.

India has two fast bowlers – Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar – in their reserves for the World Cup. Teams that have already qualified for the Super 12 round of the tournament – like India – can make changes to their roster without ICC approval until October 15.

Bumrah is the second major player India will miss from the tournament after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was sidelined by a knee injury.

India is in Group 2 in the Super 12 round, along with Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two teams coming through from the qualifying round. The team led by Rohit Sharma are looking to make a strong comeback at this year’s event in Australia, following a group stage exit at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG.

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.