Jason Taumalolo says Paul Green’s death has ‘shocked and rattled’ the Cowboys

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An emotional Jason Taumalolo has spoken of a difficult few days for the Cowboys after Paul Green’s death left the club “shocked and upset”.

Green, the only man to deliver a premiership in North Queensland, was found dead at his Brisbane home on Thursday. The news of his death sent shockwaves through Australia.

Taumololo is the only remaining Cowboys player to play in that famous 2015 squad and the club captain opened his emotions after their defeat to the Roosters on Saturday.

Jason Taumalolo lifted the lid on the Cowboys’ emotional turmoil this week

“It’s been a great couple of days considering what’s happened, no real words to express what’s happened in the past few days,” he said at the post-match press conference.

“How it has affected people in the rugby league community and families, I can’t imagine what Amanda and the kids are going through right now.

“Everyone should have someone to talk to, no matter how big or small the problem, no one should carry that pressure.

Club legend Paul Green was found dead at his Brisbane home on Thursday morning

Green delivered the club’s first premiership and Taumalolo was part of that great team

“We have a close-knit group and I know rugby teams have their own little groups. I just hope that if someone is going through something they have someone to talk to about any problems.”

Taumalolo added that it will “take some time to get over the devastation” that has shocked everyone associated with the club.

“I think everyone handles loss and grief differently and yes, I’m not sure about the other guys, but everyone is affected differently,”

“I would like to think that we are a close group and that we can talk to each other whether we are going through a difficult time or something really difficult.

Taumalolo says Green’s death ‘shocked and rattled’ the club in a difficult week

“But again, I think what happened really shocked and upset most of us, and it will take some time to get over it.”

Coach Todd Payten said: “The club and the league have been great with the resources they have provided us as a group.

“My job is to make sure we keep an eye on each other, that everyone feels comfortable that they can turn to me or anyone in the club for help.”

Both teams wore black armbands to remember Green during the game. The Roosters had 32-18 winners at the Sydney Cricket Ground.