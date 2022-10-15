Jason Sudeikis keeps a low profile in a bucket hat as he films scenes for Ted Lasso in Manchester

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jason Sudeikis flew under the radar on Friday as he headed to film scenes for season three of the comedy-drama series Ted Lasso in Manchester.

The 47-year-old actor pulled a navy blue hat over his eyes as he was wrapped warm in a quilted jacket and hoodie to leave his hotel.

Despite previously filming for the Apple TV series in Greater London, the cast has been secretly filming in the northwestern city for the past week – hinting at a change for its football manager character.

Quiet: Jason Sudeikis, 47, kept an ultra-low profile in a bucket hat on Friday as he left his Manchester hotel to film scenes for Ted Lasso’s third season

Jason wore blue jeans for the outing, along with a black hoodie – with white stitched lettering on the front.

The shoe enthusiast looked quintessentially cool in a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 Low X Travis Scott Cactus Jackets, which retail for around £1,800.

He added a brown shoulder bag with a navy blue strap to the ensemble, keeping his head down as he made his way from the hotel to a car.

Casual: Jason wore blue jeans for the outing, along with a black hoodie – with white stitched lettering on the front

Cast: Co-star Hannah Waddingham was also closely followed – when she opted for a baseball cap and dark ensemble

Jason, who recently won an Emmy for the show, was joined by co-star Hannah Waddingham – who also opted for a baseball cap and dark ensemble.

The actor plays the eponymous lead role in Ted Lasso, an American football coach who is hired to lead a British football team.

Despite being inexperienced in the sport, the character tries to win over the English city and team with charm and cheerfulness.

On screen: The actor plays the eponymous lead role in Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to lead a UK football team (pictured in the show)

Filming for season three has taken place in Richmond for the past few months, with no release date.

And earlier this week, Jason was seen leaving the hotel wearing a Manchester City hoodie and carrying more merchandise – despite his character coaching AFC Richmond.

Jason last month won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for Ted Lasso and took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for a passionate talk about “good and evil, truth and lies.”

The father-of-two ended his speech with a tender mention to his eight-year-old son Otis and five-year-old daughter Daisy, saying, “I love you very much.”