Jason Sudeikis gives sweet shout-out to children Otis and Daisy amid custody drama with Olivia Wilde
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) – WINNER
Great trio: Saturday Night Live won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Variety Special (Live)
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
Live in front of a studio audience: the facts of life and various strokes (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC) – WINNER
Tony Awards presents: Broadway is back! (CBS)
Variety Special (prerecorded)
Adele: One Night Only (CBS) – WINNER
Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Back to Hogwarts (HBO/HBO Max)
Norm Macdonald: nothing special (Netflix)
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (CBS)
Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special
My next guest needs no introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Stanley Tucci: In Search of Italy (CNN) – WINNER
VICE (Showtime)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Host a reality or competition show
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It)
Nicole Byer (Nailed!)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER
Squirrel Friend: RuPaul Won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Show for RuPaul’s Drag Race
Excellent animated program
Arcane • When These Walls Collapse • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix – WINNER
Bob’s Burgers • Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth runner • FOX • 20th television
Rick and Morty • Mort Dinner Rick Andre • Adult Swimming • Rick and Morty LLC
The Simpsons • Pixelated And Afraid • FOX • A production by Gracie Films in association with 20th Television Animation
What if…? • What if… Doctor Strange lost his heart instead of his hands? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Excellent short-form animated program
The Boys Presents: Diabolical • John And Sun-Hee • Prime Video • Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Gray Pictures
Love Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix – WINNER
Robot Chicken • Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U • Adult Swim • A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios Production with Williams Street
Star Wars: Visions • The Duel • Disney+ • Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.
When Billie Met Lisa • Disney+ • A production by Gracie Films in association with 20th Television Animation
Writing for a drama series
Better Call Saul • Plan and Execution • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television — Written by Thomas Schnauz
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — Written by Chris Mundy
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — Written by Dan Erickson
Squid Game • One Lucky Day • Netflix • Siren Images for Netflix — Written by Hwang Dong-hyuk
Follow-up • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in collaboration with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — Written by Jesse Armstrong – WINNER
Yellowjackets • F Sharp • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson
Directing a Comedy Series
Atlanta • New Jazz • FX • FX Productions — directed by Hiro Murai
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in collaboration with Alec Berg and Hanarply — directed by Bill Hader
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — directed by Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show • Baby Daddy Groundhog Day • BET+ • 20th Television, DAE Light Media, Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment — directed by Mary Lou Belli
Only Murders in the Building • The Boy from 6B • Hulu • 20th Television — directed by Cherien Dabis
Only Murders in the Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television — Directed by Jamie Babbit
Ted Lasso • No weddings and a funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer production in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — directed by MJ Delaney – WINNER
Golden: MJ Delaney won Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for her work on Ted Lasso
Directing a drama series
Ozark • A Hard Way To Go • Netflix • MRC for Netflix — directed by Jason Bateman
Severance • The We We Are • Apple TV+ • Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple — directed by Ben Stiller
Squid Game • Red Light, Green Light • Netflix • Siren Images for Netflix — Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk – WINNER
Follow-up • All The Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — directed by Mark Mylod
Follow-up • The Disruption • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — directed by Cathy Yan
Succession • Too many birthday • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions — directed by Lorene Scafaria
Yellowjackets • Pilot • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One — Directed by Karyn Kusama
Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • Pilot • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television — Written by Quinta Brunson – WINNER
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in collaboration with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Duffy Boudreau
Barry • from now on • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in collaboration with Alec Berg and Hanarply — Written by Alec Berg, Bill Hader
Hacks • The One, The Only • HBO/HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment — Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Only Murders in the Building • True Crime • Hulu • 20th Television – Written by Steve Martin, John Hoffman
Ted Lasso • No weddings and a funeral • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer production in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television — Written by Jane Becker
What We Do in the Shadows • The Casino • FX • FX Productions — Written by Sarah Naftalis
What we do in the shadows • The wellness center • FX • FX Productions — Written by Stefani Robinson
Her moment: Quinta Brunson won the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category for Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Ali Wong: Don Wong • Netflix • A24 for Netflix Ali Wong, Written by
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC Ian Berger, Writer Devin Delliquanti, Writer Jennifer Flanz, Writer Jordan Klepper, Writer Zhubin Parang, Writer Scott Sherman, Writer
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in collaboration with Rotten Science Jerrod Carmichael, Written by – WINNER
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) • Netflix • All Things Comedy for Netflix Nicole Byer, Written by
Norm Macdonald: nothing special • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment for Netflix Norm Macdonald, written by Norm Macdonald
Revealing: Jerrod Carmichael won Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his stand-up special Rothaniel
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Written by Danny Strong
The Dropout • I’m in a hurry • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television – Written for Television by Elizabeth Meriwether
Impeachment: American Crime Story • Man Handed • FX • 20th Television and FX Productions — Written by Sarah Burgess
GIRL • Snaps • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Written by Molly Smith Metzler
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions and Super Frog — Written by Patrick Somerville
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. Written by — Mike White – WINNER
Directing a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • The People vs. Purdue Pharma • Hulu • 20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, The Littlefield Company — Directed by Danny Strong
The Dropout • Green Juice • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — directed by Michael Showalter
The Dropout • Iron Sisters • Hulu • Searchlight Television, 20th Television — Directed by Francesca Gregorini
MAID • Sky Blue • Netflix • John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television for Netflix — Directed by John Wells
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions and Super Frog — directed by Hiro Murai
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc. — Directed by Mike White – WINNER