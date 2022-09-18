Jason Sudeikis enjoys some quality time with son Otis, 8, at a football game in London

Jason Sudeikis seemed excited as he spent quality time with his son Otis during a Premier League football match on Sunday.

The Ted Lasso star, 46, was seen walking back with his arm on Otis’, eight, as they entered London’s Brentford Community Stadium.

The actor cut a casual figure in a black hoodie and brown pants while on his way to watch Brentford play against Arsenal.

Jason tried to remain incognito under a white and black baseball cap while his son laughed all the way through the outing.

Otis shook a gray Kansas City Chiefs hoodie with a red top underneath as they stopped to chat with friends.

The Emmy-winning star tucked dark sunglasses into his jersey as he headed to the stadium for the game.

Jason splits his time between New York and London – where he has spent time filming sports comedy Ted Lasso.

Jason is currently involved in a very public custody battle with ex-fiancé Olivia Wilde, 46, over their children together, son Otis and daughter Daisy, five.

Actress Olivia is currently in a relationship with Harry Styles, 28, although there is some confusion about when their romance started and exactly when she split from her ex-fiancé.

Olivia and Harry went public with their romance in January 2021, just three months after meeting when the director cast the former boybander in her film.

According to reports of the time, Jason and Olivia’s nine-year relationship ended in November 2020 – and rumors started circulating that there was a crossover between the two relationship timelines.

But when she appeared on the latest cover of Vanity Fair, Olivia shut down all charges of cheating — assuring that the romance between her and Jason was over “long before” she and Harry became romantic.

Olivia and ex Jason were in a relationship for almost ten years from 2011 to 2020.

Jason had filed a lawsuit against his ex in New York City Family Court in October 2021 over their two children. He had wanted his two children to live with him in Brooklyn.

However, Olivia wanted them to stay with her in Los Angeles and possibly move to London, where her boyfriend Harry Styles lives.

Four months ago, Olivia was on stage at the ComicCon event in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling when she was ambushed with a petition from Jason, who wanted their kids to live with him in New York City. .

A source close to the former couple told DailyMail.com exclusively in April that Jason had “no idea” the papers were being delivered to her that way.

Meanwhile, Olivia recently received a legal victory when a judge ruled that California was their children’s home state and last week an insider told People she wants to “focus on what’s best for the kids” and can be candid about their custody issues.

Olivia filed a petition in May to “establish the parental relationship in the Superior Court of California, in LA,” the filing said. Her legal team decided on May 18 to legally dismiss Sudekis’ custody case.

The custody battle will now have to go to trial in California, so the “whole case will start over” in court there, legal experts say.

“She and Jason don’t talk to each other so they have help communicating about the custody schedule,” the source said.

Although Olivia is “upset about the custody drama,” she still wants their kids to see their father “as much as possible.”

“She hopes that they can find the best living situation for everyone,” says the insider about the actress.