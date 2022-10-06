Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt channel their Ted Lasso characters as they watch Chelsea vs AC Milan

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They play the manager and assistant coach of the fictional football team AFC Richmond in Ted Lasso.

And Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt looked like they were right in the middle of the award-winning comedy’s scene as they took to the stands on Wednesday to watch the Chelsea vs AC Milan game at Stamford Bridge.

The lead actor, 47, and co-creator of the show, 50, were joined by supermodel Naomi Campbell, 52, and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly as they cheered the players on.

Life imitates art: Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt looked like they were in the middle of the scene from the award-winning comedy as they stood in the stands to watch the Chelsea vs AC Milan game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday

Both men wore quilted jackets to keep the cold at bay, paired with dark jeans and sweaters.

Jason, who plays the titular Ted Lasso, also sported his character’s famous mustache and a flat cap.

Brendan also wore a flat cap, which is very similar to the cap his character Coach Bear often wore on the show.

Naomi looked as glamorous as ever in a black coat with white fashion forward sunglasses on her head.

Famous Friends: The lead actor, 47, and co-creator of the show, 50, were joined by supermodel Naomi Campbell, 52, as they cheered on the players

Channeling his characters: Jason, who plays the titular Ted Lasso (right), also sported his character’s famous mustache and a flat cap (pictured on Ted Lasso)

Copycat: While Brendan also wore a flat cap, which is very similar to the one often worn by his character Coach Bear (left) in the show (pictured on Ted Lasso)

In the Championship game, Chelsea led at half-time, but it was in the second 45 minutes that they took the game away from AC Milan with two goals in six minutes.

Both were cleverly finished, with a daring that Chelsea have often lacked in recent seasons.

This was the strongest performance of Chelsea’s season, probably their best since they won against Real Madrid, although they lost the draw.

Winners! Chelsea won the much-needed match 3-0 at Stamford Bridge and will face AC Milan again next week

They won the much-needed match 3-0 at Stamford Bridge and will face AC Milan again next week.

The three goals were scored by Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James.

Ted Lasso tells the story of an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English football team in an attempt by the owner to bully her ex-husband.

Lasso tries to win over the skeptical English market with his folksy, optimistic attitude while dealing with his inexperience in the sport.