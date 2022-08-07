Jason Roy’s miserable summer continues while playing for Oval Invincibles

Jason Roy failed again as he was out for just 10 out of 10 balls at The Hundred after his first ball duck on Thursday. Roy, who played for Oval Invincibles, singled out Welsh Fire’s David Payne with his short, fine leg before throwing his bat in the air in frustration.

A miserable summer for the 32-year-old continued after a barren spell for England, with Roy scoring just 197 runs in 11 white-ball games this summer. The Invincibles came out on top in Cardiff thanks to a nice 81 from Roy’s opening partner, Will Jacks.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, the focus on Roy’s form will grow, but the England opener was supported by Kevin Pietersen.

“If they replace him and bring in a new man for seven T20s in Pakistan and he fails, people start saying, ‘We need Roy for the World Cup,’ Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

‘Leave Roy. Give him the chance through the Hundred and T20’s and support him. They’ve done it with Zak Crawley on the test team – Ben Stokes has categorically said that Zak Crawley will play for the rest of the season. England should do that with Jason Roy in the T20 team.”

Invincibles skipper Sam Billings said it is only “a matter of time” until Roy fires again.

“We’ve all watched and admired him throughout his career and what he can do against the best bowling attacks in the world,” Billings told BBC Sport.

‘It is funny. Everyone says you’re going to strike at 160, average 40 and immediately take down the best bowler and we’re taking it as a given. Unfortunately, this game is a game of ups and downs.

“It’s just a matter of time with a player like that. He is a match winner and can only take a match away from anyone.’