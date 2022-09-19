Jason Oppenheim shares steamy clip of a topless photoshoot with girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk

Jason Oppenheim and his new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk marked their visit to the city of love with a passionate photo shoot.

The Selling Sunset star, 45, posted a number of photos from his memorable vacation in Paris, including a steamy clip of him and the stately model, 25, posing topless for a romantic photo shoot.

In the video, the real estate agent can be seen in a chair facing a large window wearing only brown trousers and white sneakers, while Marie-Lou kneels in front of him, similarly topless and with matching trousers and shoes.

Love in Paris! Jason Oppenheim and his new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk marked their visit to the city of love with a passionate photoshoot

The two stare briefly into each other’s eyes as the photographer captures their love on film.

The 5ft6in star is then seen leaning down and sniffing the side of the 5ft10in beauty’s face while holding her closer to him.

“My body goes away, but my heart remains,” he captioned the sweet post.

Steamy: The Selling Sunset star, 45, posted a number of photos from his memorable vacation in Paris, including a steamy clip of him and the model, 25, posing topless for a photo shoot

Happy: In the video, the real estate agent can be seen in a chair facing a large window wearing only brown trousers and white sneakers, while Marie Lou kneels in front of him topless

He also shared a sweet selfie of the two ahead of their shoot, as they posed together in black turtlenecks.

The Paris-based model was seen playfully sticking out her tongue and looking away as Jason smiled proudly at the camera.

In another, more artistic photo, they were seen fully clothed for the shoot, with Marie checking something on her phone and Jason having a drink.

The Look of Love: The two stare briefly into each other’s eyes as the photographer captures their love on film, before Jason bends over to hold his beauty closer

Stylish couple: He also shared a sweet selfie of the two ahead of their shoot, as they posed together in black turtlenecks

Jason also shared a group photo of the couple having dinner with some friends.

Another photo showed the exterior of ‘Cafe de Flore’ in daylight as the reality TV star explored the city with his camera in hand.

Jason and Marie-Lou were first linked last month when they were pictured sharing a passionate kiss while enjoying a summer vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The couple sparked pregnancy rumors earlier this week after Jason was spotted planting a kiss on Marie Lou’s stomach while he was once again soaking up the sun in Mykonos.

Artsy: In another more artistic shot, they were seen fully clothed for the shoot, with Marie checking something on her phone and Jason having a drink

Dinner with friends: Jason also shared a group photo of the couple having dinner with some friends

The broker, whose past relationship with co-star Chrishell Stause ended because she wanted children, was seen kissing Nurk’s belly while showering her with affection.

However, TMZ reported that the couple is not expecting but is simply passionate about showing each other love.

Oppenheim emphasized that he is currently more open to the idea of ​​being a husband than a father in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

“I’m now more open to being a husband than a father. I like the idea of ​​there being no pressure, or thought of having a kid with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us.’

Nurk agreed that she “don’t even think about” having children for at least another ten years.