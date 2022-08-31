Jason Oppenheim is ‘more open to being a husband’ after falling for model Marie-Lou Nurk

<!–

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim said he’s been “more open to being a husband” since he fell for Marie-Lou Nürk in early July while vacationing with his twin brother Brett on the Greek island of Mykonos.

“I am now more open to being a husband than I am a father,” the 45-year-old Oppenheim Group chairman said. People on Wednesday.

“I like the idea of ​​there being no pressure, or thought of having a kid with Lou. So it just makes it easy for us.’

The Paris-based German beauty – who is in her early twenties – added: ‘I think I’ll be fine for the next 10 years. And that’s long, so I don’t even think about it [motherhood] yet.’

Jason also revealed that Marie-Lou (born Michelle Marie-Lou Nuerk) has filmed “a few times” for the upcoming sixth season of his hit Netflix series, but she has no “want for publicity.”

Oppenheim and Nürk — who made their red carpet debut on Aug. 10 — were last seen on the PDA posing together during the Hollywood premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law held at the El Capitan Theater on Aug. 15.

The 5ft10in Mega Model also works as a strategist for Strichpunkt Design, and she holds a marketing degree from the Cooperative State University of Baden-Wuerttemberg – according to her LinkedIn.

Marie-Lou marks fifth-generation broker’s first public romance since end his five-month affair with his employee, Chrishell Stause, in December.

Jason said he and his 41-year-old ex-girlfriend are “in a really good place” and that she is “super supportive” of his new relationship.

“They probably won’t hang out, but they’re cool,” Oppenheim noted.

“Chrishell and I are in a really good place. We are both in love and happy for each other.’

Indeed, Chrishell has been hot and heavy with non-binary singer-musician G Flip ever since he was cast in their music video, Get Me Outta Here, which came out May 12.