Jason Oppenheim felt ‘overwhelmed’ keeping Chrishell Stause relationship secret

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim opened up his newfound romance with model Marie-Lou Nurk, saying it was “overwhelming” to keep his love life under wraps in his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause.

The star of the Netflix reality series, 45, told People in an interview published Monday that he was reluctant to relive what he’d previously experienced in his romance with Stause, 41, when the pair secretly came out on their relationship two months before they publicly came out.

“I didn’t want to go through that again,” Oppenheim said of downplaying last year’s relationship with Stause, which ended in December. “We kept that private for a while, but we were so careful. And that was so difficult.’

The broker’s new romance with Nurk, a 25-year-old Parisian, was revealed in July when the pair were engaged in PDA in Mykonos, Greece.

They also spent time together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and have planned future trips to Australia, Germany and Greece.

“If we had been very careful, we would never have kissed in public,” said the founder of the Oppenheim Group. “But I certainly didn’t think we’d get caught—nor on a Greek island in a parking lot.”

Oppenheim said he is “happy every day” and “just really happy” in his new romance, and was also “very happy with Chrishell,” noting that he “didn’t want to break that relationship.”

Oppenheim said that while Nurk and Stause are “probably not going to hang out,” they have met and been cordial with each other.

He said he and Stause – who is now in a relationship with Australia-based music artist G Flip, 27 – are “in a really good place” right now.

Oppenheim added: “She wants me to be happy. I want her to be happy. I think we’re both in love and happy for each other.’

Oppenheim said his series is going well and that the spin-off series Selling the OC is increasingly anticipated.

He said Selling Sunset “created a genre” in the reality TV industry, noting that “there are probably 15 similar shows now.”