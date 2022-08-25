Jason Oppenheim and statuesque new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk arrive at Galore Magazine event in LA

<!–

Jason Oppenheim and his new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk formed a stylish couple when they arrived at Marta Pozzan’s Galore Magazine event at Fred Segal on the Sunset Strip.

The Selling Sunset star, 45, rocked a cream short-sleeved shirt with a sombrero and cactus motif, which he paired with light blue jeans and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, the 5ft10in German model, 25, towered over her 5ft6in boyfriend in a white crop top with a hint of midriff, stylish oversized white pants and mint platform soles.

Oppenheim completed his look with a silver watch. The busy US broker also had a mobile firmly in his hand.

His other half wore a sleek tan purse slung over her shoulder and her blond locks parted in the center and wavy in light waves.

The beauty wore minimal makeup for the occasion, allowing her natural features to shine through.

Jason and Marie-Lou were first linked last month when they were pictured sharing a passionate kiss while enjoying a summer vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The couple has been happily showing off their love ever since and on August 10, they cuddled at the LA premiere of Day Shift, where they made their red carpet debut.

A few days later, they only seemed to have eyes for each other at the Los Angeles premiere of She Hulk, where they shared a kiss in front of the camera.

e! News has said that the new power couple are having a lot of fun making their debut and that we clicked right away.

“They have a lot in common, such as traveling and doing business,” the source says. “They love to spend time together.”

The broker split from his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause, 41, in December 2021 after dating for five months, with their relationship and subsequent split all chronicled in the final season of the Netflix real estate series.

In June, Jason said he didn’t feel like getting into another romantic relationship after his breakup with Chrishell.

On the British TV show This Morning, he said: ‘I have no plans to film another relationship… or have one.’

The former couple dated during season five of the show — a union that shocked many fans — but Jason ended their relationship because he didn’t want children after Chrishell expressed her desire to start a family.

However, it looks like he may have changed his mind about filming with a significant other. When asked if his new love interest would appear on the Netflix reality show, he shared: Entertainment tonight: ‘I hope so. We’re talking about it.’