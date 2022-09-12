Jason Oppenheim, 45, enjoys a public display of affection with Marie Lou Nurk, 25

<!–

Jason Oppenheim clearly had his hands full on Sunday during a passionate clinch with new girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk in Mykonos.

The Selling Sunset star has traveled to the picturesque Greek island with his stately girlfriend for a romantic getaway just two months after confirming their relationship.

And Oppenheim, 45, couldn’t keep his hands off the 25-year-old brunette as they hit a dock during their latest overseas vacation.

Smitten: Jason Oppenheim clearly had his hands full on Sunday during a passionate clinch with new girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk in Mykonos

The petite American realtor appeared to be on his toes as he shared a kiss with the significantly taller Nurk, a Paris-based model.

With one arm around her slim waist and one hand clutching her bottom, Oppenheim looked completely in love with his new girlfriend, who caught the eye in a sleeveless white vest and black miniskirt.

The couple originally confirmed their romance with a similar public display of affection on the Greek island in July, and have since spent time together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Smitten: The Selling Sunset star has traveled to the picturesque Greek island with his stately girlfriend for a romantic getaway just two months after they confirmed their relationship

It must be love: Oppenheim seemed totally in love with his new girlfriend, who stood out in a sleeveless white cardigan and black mini skirt

“If we had been very careful, we would never have kissed in public,” said the founder of the Oppenheim Group. People. “But I certainly didn’t think we’d get caught—nor on a Greek island in a parking lot.”

Oppenheim said he is “happy every day” and “just really happy now” in his new romance, and was “very happy with Chrishell too,” noting that he “didn’t want to break that relationship.”

The broker also insisted he didn’t want to be so open about his newfound relationship after a high-profile relationship with Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause.

Going Strong: The couple originally confirmed their romance in July and have since spent time together in Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas

“I didn’t want to go through that again,” he said of their relationship, which ended in December. “We kept that private for a while, but we were so careful. And that was so difficult.’

Oppenheim said that while Nurk and Stause are “probably not going to hang out,” they have met and been cordial with each other.

He added: “She wants me to be happy. I want her to be happy. I think we’re both in love and happy for each other.’