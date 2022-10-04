Jason Momoa shows off his new head tattoo while shopping in Sydney

He recently flew to New Zealand to film Chief of War, an Apple TV+ series that tells the history of Hawaii from an indigenous perspective.

And Jason Momoa was spotted on Monday taking a break from filming in Sydney, Australia, donning his prominent new head tattoo.

The Game of Thrones star, 43, put his hair up in a high bun to reveal his fresh ink while shopping at Circular Quay, before heading to Bondi Beach for brunch.

Jason clearly enjoyed his time Down Under and opted for a pink All Blacks rugby union shirt while holding a cap.

The Aquaman star paired the sweater with black pants and matching sneakers.

The father-of-two later let his hair down and put on a hat and sunglasses as he chatted with friends on the docks.

Jason debuted the new tattoo on Instagram last week in a video that showed him boarding a plane while wearing a bowler hat, tank top and gray pants.

Pointing to the plan, the 6’4″ actor said, “Hawaiian Airlines – proud to be Hawaiian, proud to drive Hawaiian Airlines. The best part is it’s finally going back to New Zealand; it’s been almost two years that they can go because of Covid.’

Hailing from Honolulu, Hawaii, Jason added, “Hawaiian Airlines, I love you for this and I have something special for you,” then took off his hat to show off a tribal pattern tattooed on the left side of his head.

“Advent leader is coming, honey!” he announced.

“He had his head and neck tattooed,” a representative of the actor said just shocked. ‘It’s a huge piece; it has to do with his Hawaiian roots and culture.”

The A-lister captioned the post: ‘Here we go @hawaiianairlines is back we go to New Zealand HAWAII TO AOTEROA Mahalo to my OHANA because he was there for me yesterday @suluape_keone it was a true honor 20 years in the making.

So excited @mananalu.water is on the run again mahalo @hawaiianairlines help stop single use plastic. Always on the go @soill Aloha j.’

The Dune actor shaved a significant amount of hair earlier this month to protest the use of single-use plastic.

He said, ‘I’m doing it for single-use plastic. I’m tired of using plastic bottles, we have to stop: plastic forks, all that, goes into our country, goes into our ocean.’

Jason said “it’s just so sad to see things in our ocean,” and he urged his fans to do everything “to eliminate single-use plastic from their lives,” adding that “plastic bottles are ridiculous.” .

Jason, who is filming his new project in New Zealand, later went to Bondi Beach for brunch

The All Blacks jersey was a nod to New Zealand where he is filming the limited series Chief of War

Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband posed with fans on the streets of Sydney