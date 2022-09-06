Jason Momoa shaves head to bring awareness to single-use plastic: ‘Be better at protecting our land’

<!–

Jason Momoa buzzed much of his long hair to draw attention to Monday’s single-use plastic crisis.

The 43-year-old actor shared a clip in which his signature long locks were shaved.

“Aloha, everyone,” he began before bursting out laughing. “Give me those braids.”

An off-screen hand handed him some short braids that had already been cut off by the person styling his hair.

He then explained that he had made the decision to shave his head to raise awareness of how much single-use plastic is being used and thrown away.

“I’m tired of those plastic bottles. We have to stop [using] plastic forks. All that shit,” the See star roared. “It’s going into our land, into our ocean.”

He continued, “It’s just so sad, so please help me do everything you can to eliminate single-use plastic in your life.”

Momoa encouraged people to switch to canteens and other reusable water bottles instead of plastic water bottles.

The Game of Thrones star captioned the clip, ‘Here’s a new beginning, let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and our oceans. we must eliminate single-use plastic from our lives and from our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, kitchen utensils all. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water.’

Momoa’s call to action came just weeks after the third and final season of his hit show See premiered on AppleTV+.

See follows a blind tribe in a dystopian future who believe that two of its youngest members can see.

In Momoa, Baba plays Voss, a warrior who leads the tribe. Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks and Dave Bautista also starred on the show.

The Hawaii native has a number of movies coming soon, including Slumberland and The Last Manhunt. The first is slated for release later this year.

Momoa is currently busy filming his role in the action-adventure movie Fast X.