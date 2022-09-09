Jason Momoa reveals his new semi-shaved haircut while running errands in Los Angeles

Jason Momoa showed off his new haircut on Friday while doing business in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old Dune actor shared on social media earlier this week that he was shaving off part of his hair to raise awareness about pollution from single-use plastic.

His outing on Friday revealed that the haircut was relatively modest, although the sides of his head were freshly shaved.

The rest of Jason’s dark hair was combed back and still reached his back.

However, his Instagram video indicated that he also cut off a long set of sleek braids, giving him a more streamlined look.

He was dressed casually and comfortably for his day in the city, on the last day of a prolonged heat wave, with a white T-shirt with triangular patterns on the back.

He was also wearing a set of low-key charcoal shorts, which he wore with beige flip flops.

Jason was seen getting out of a black Cadillac Escalade.

The actor will be appearing as a villain in the upcoming Fast & Furious sequel Fast X, and he described the production as: Variety as the ‘time of my life’.

It’s unclear if he’s still filming the project, or if his haircut indicates he’s done work on the film.

His costars John Cena and Scott Eastwood were previously seen filming the action movie late last month.

While gushing about his upcoming role, the actor told Variety that his character “very sadistic and androgynous,” adding, “He definitely has some daddy issues.”

On Monday, the Aquaman star shared a clip on Instagram showing his signature long locks being shaved.

“Aloha, everyone,” he began before bursting out laughing. “Give me those braids.”

An off-screen hand handed him some short braids that had already been cut off by the person styling his hair.

He then explained that he had made the decision to shave his head to raise awareness of how much single-use plastic is being used and thrown away.

‘I’m tired of those plastic bottles. We have to stop [using] plastic forks. All that shit,” the See star roared. “It goes into our land, into our ocean.”

He continued, “It’s just so sad, so please help me do everything you can to eliminate single-use plastic in your life.”

Momoa encouraged people to switch to canteens and other reusable water bottles instead of plastic water bottles.

The Game of Thrones star captioned the clip, ‘Here’s a new beginning, let’s spread the aloha. be better at protecting our land and our oceans. we must eliminate single-use plastic from our lives and from our seas. plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, kitchen utensils all. let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water.’

Momoa’s call to action came just weeks after the third and final season of his hit show See premiered on AppleTV+.

See follows a blind tribe in a dystopian future who believe that two of its youngest members can see.

In Momoa, Baba plays Voss, a warrior who leads the tribe. Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks and Dave Bautista also starred on the show.

The Hawaii native has a number of movies coming soon, including Slumberland and The Last Manhunt. The first is slated for release later this year.

Momoa is currently hard at work filming his role in the action-adventure movie Fast X.