Jason Momoa reveals his Fast X villain character is ‘evil quirky and androgynous’

Fans will get to see a very different side of Jason Momoa when he plays a villain in the highly anticipated Fast X next year.

Production on the sequel, which will hit theaters on May 19, 2023, is still underway, bringing back several franchise stars, including Vin Diesel.

Momoa, 43, was on the red carpet for the final season of his Apple TV Plus series See, as he shed new light on his unnamed character with ET.

“I’ve never played a character who, what’s the word — he’s evil, quirky and androgynous,” Momoa teased on the red carpet.

“He’s very sadistic and funny. It’s very bizarre,” Momoa continued, adding that he hasn’t played a villain in a very, very long time.

While little else is known about his role, he joins a cast that includes Fast franchise fans Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker and Cardi B.

Momoa will also join new cast members such as Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior and Alan Ritchson in unnamed roles.

Screen legend Rita Moreno has also signed on to play the grandmother of Dom (Diesel), Jakob (Cena), and Mia (Brewster).

The news also comes just months after an uproar in the Fast franchise, with longtime director Justin Lin laying down just a week before filming.

Lin directed 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2009’s Fast & Furious, 2011, Fast Five, 2013, Fast 6, and 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga.

He released a statement in late April saying, “With Universal’s support, I’ve made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X while staying on board as producer.”

“In ten years and five films, we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases,” Lin added.

“Personally, as a child of Asian immigrants, I am proud to have helped build the most diverse franchise in cinema history,” he said.

“I will be forever grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me to the Fast family,” Lin concluded.

Shortly after his resignation, Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me) stepped in to take over Lin as production continued.