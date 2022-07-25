Jason Momoa is seen after making lucky escape after ‘head-on’ collision with motorcyclist in video

Jason Momoa appeared unharmed after being involved in a terrifying head-on collision with a motorcycle near Calabasas this weekend.

Footage, captured by a camera mounted on a bicycle, shows the 42-year-old Aquaman star walking back to his car unharmed after being involved in an accident on Old Topanga Canyon Road. TMZ.

As he made the short trip back to his vintage car, he passed an ambulance, fire truck and emergency services called to attend to the people on the scene.

The father-of-two wore a sleeveless orange shirt and drove his gold-restored Oldsmobile 442, from his 2021 film Sweet Girl.

The scary accident happened after a motorcyclist is said to have crossed the actor’s lane while taking a windy turn.

According to the outlet, the motorcyclist flew into the air “briefly” at one point, but was able to “land on his feet” after making contact with “the front left side” of Momoa’s car and bouncing off the Game of Thrones alum windshield.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in the accident, including bruises to the leg and thumb, and was taken to hospital.

The video also showed the aftermath of the crash, taken from a passing person’s bicycle with front and rear cameras.

Paramedics treated the victim, who is believed not to be seriously injured.

Momoa arrives less than two weeks after being seen vacationing with Jared Leto on a boat off the coast of Majorca with Jason Momoa and Chris Sharma.

Leto captioned the snap, ‘Mallorca Adventures w/ Legends Chris [Sharma] and Jason [two sunset emojis].’

Momoa replied in the comments, ‘great time bro.’

While it’s unclear when exactly Momoa and Leto became friends, they’ve both appeared in the DC Universe over the years.

Momoa played Aquaman in the 2018 film of the same name and will reprise the role for the 2023 film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Leto played The Joker in the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

They also both played their respective roles in Zack Snyder’s version of the Justice League movie.

Last month, Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez broke up and were seen hanging out at “the same two London hot spots separately,” according to Peopleafter months of dating.

A major contributing factor to their breakup is reportedly that the actor and Ambulance actress, 32, are “just very different people.”

“They love each other very much because they went out quietly for a while before it went public,” an insider told People. “They are in different life stages.”

Still, the source revealed that the former lovebirds “hoped they might get out” and have been dating exclusively since they were introduced in February.

Momoa broke up with his estranged wife Lisa Bonet in January of this year after 16 years together.

It’s over: Last month, Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez (pictured in 2022) broke up after months of dating