Jason Momoa is involved in head-on collision after a motorcycle crossed into his lane near Calabasas
Jason Momoa was reportedly involved in a terrifying head-on collision with a motorcycle this weekend at Old Topanga Canyon Road, near Calabasas, according to TMZ.
The 42-year-old Aquaman star and the motorcyclist, who reportedly crossed the actor’s lane while coming around a bend, are both doing well, according to police.
According to the outlet, the motorcyclist flew into the air “briefly” at one point, but was able to “land on his feet” after bouncing off the Game of Thrones alum’s windshield.
The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries in the accident, including bruises to the leg and thumb, and was taken to hospital.
