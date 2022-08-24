Jason Momoa is all smiles with a black-on-black suit at the Los Angeles premiere of See

Just days before the final season of his Apple TV Plus series See debuts, Jason Momoa was all smiles on the red carpet.

The 43-year-old actor took to the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere, held Tuesday night at the DGA Theater Complex.

He was spotted posing with a number of co-stars, including Hera Hilmar and Nesta Cooper, along with executive producers Joe Strechay and Jonathan Tropper.

Red carpet ready: Just days before the final season of his Apple TV Plus series See debuts, Jason Momoa was all smiles on the red carpet

Cast and Producers: He was spotted posing with a number of co-stars, including Hera Hilmar and Nesta Cooper, along with executive producers Joe Strechay and Jonathan Tropper

Momoa got out wearing a black t-shirt under a dark charcoal gray suit jacket, two chains dangling around his neck.

His signature long locks flowed down his shoulders, while he sported a full beard with bracelets poking out from under his jacket.

The actor completed his look with matching charcoal gray trousers and black loafers, while holding a water bottle and small pink handbag.

Jason’s look: Momoa stepped out wearing a black t-shirt under a dark charcoal gray suit jacket, with two chains dangling from his neck

See was one of the very first shows to debut on Apple TV Plus when the streaming service launched on November 1, 2019.

Created by Steven Knight, the series is set in a dystopian future where humanity has lost its sight.

Their unique world is turned upside down with the birth of twins… who somehow can see both.

First up: See was one of the very first shows to debut on Apple TV Plus when the streaming service launched on November 1, 2019.

Momoa plays Baba Voss, a fearless warrior who leads the Alkenny tribe, who marries Maghra (Hilmar), the mother of the twins who can now see, and adopts the twins as his own.

The third and final season takes place a year after Baba Voss defeated his brother Edo (Dave Bautista), before leaving his family behind to live a secluded life in the woods.

He returns to Paya to protect his family when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of seeing weapons.

Jason as Baba: Momoa plays Baba Voss, a fearless warrior who leads the Alkenny tribe, who marries Maghra (Hilmar), the mother of the twins who can now see, and adopts the twins as his own

Momoa also posed on-screen with his wife Hera Hilmar on the red carpet, who opted for a unique black mini dress.

Episodes of the third and final season will roll out weekly every Friday after the August 26 premiere.

The actor will reunite with Apple TV Plus with a new series in which he will star and co-created (with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett), called Chief of War, which follows the epic and unprecedented tale of unification and colonization. of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

Jason and Hera: Momoa also posed with his wife Hera Hilmar on-screen on the red carpet, who opted for a unique black mini dress

Final Season: Episodes of the third and final season will roll out weekly after the August 26 premiere

Premiere: The actor will reunite with Apple TV Plus with a new series in which he will star and co-created with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, called Chief of War, which follows the epic and unprecedented story of unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view

Hera solo: Hera Hilmar walks the red carpet solo with a unique black mini dress

David: David Hewlett, who plays Tormada on See, walks the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere

Damaris: Damaris Lewis, who plays Sheva, walks the red carpet at the See Los Angeles premiere

Nesta: Nesta Cooper, who plays Haniwa, arrives at the See premiere

Olivia: Olivia Cheng, who plays Charlotte, shows off a leg at the See premiere

Christina: Christina Ochoa hits the See . red carpet

Yadira: Yadira Guevara-Prip, who plays Bow Lion, steps out at the See premiere

Trieste: Trieste Kelly Dunn, who plays Ambassador Trovere, arrives at the premiere of See

Metta and Maya: Former NBA Star Metta World Peace Arrives with Maya Sandiford Artest