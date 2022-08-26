Jason Momoa hits the road in his vintage motorcycle

<!–

Jason Momoa was spotted with a friend in Nobu, Malibu, on Thursday afternoon.

The 43-year-old performer rode a vintage motorcycle to a celebrity’s favorite restaurant and put his arm around his friend as they walked into the eatery.

The actor’s outing took place a day before the premiere of the third season of a streaming series in which he stars.

Momoa kept it casual during his trip to the restaurant in a light green shirt and a pair of dark beige pants.

The Game of Thrones also wore a set of stylish tan boots that added a rustic charm to his evening look.

The artist wore sunglasses and wore a large necklace.

He also rocked a gray-red helmet as he hit the road on his motorcycle.

Momoa shared a series of photos taken during See’s third premiere on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

The photos showed the actor sending time with some of his co-stars at the show’s red carpet event.

The artist also wrote a short note in the post’s caption giving “all my aloha” to the show’s cast and crew.

See initially premiered on the Apple TV+ streaming platform in November 2019.

The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future where a warrior with heightened senses is tasked with protecting two children with sight.

Momoa portrayed Baba Voss, the leader of the Alkenny tribe and guardian of the children.

In addition to the actor, Sylvia Hoeks, Christian Camargo and Dave Bautista were also in the program.

The program’s first season was released in November 2019 to mixed to negative reviews.

The show’s second season premiered in August last year and received positive response from critics.

See was renewed for a third and final season last March, and physical production was completed last November.

The final season of the program will consist of eight episodes and will premiere on Friday.