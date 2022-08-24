Jason Momoa claims he has ‘dad bod’ after recent hernia surgery left him ‘not really doing sit-ups’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jason Momoa claimed he had a “dad bod” after his recent hernia surgery on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.

James, 44, asked the actor if he had fully recovered from his recent hernia surgery.

‘Everything okay. Not really doing sit-ups,” the 43-year-old actor replied. “Try to keep that paternal body going a little longer.”

Dad bid: Jason Momoa claimed he had a ‘dad bid’ after his recent hernia surgery on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS

“You can’t say you have a father’s body,” James joked. ‘That is not possible. It’s not a father’s body.’

“Well, I don’t want to do any more sit-ups,” Jason said.

Jason also shared that he spent most of the summer in Europe taking his kids to concerts from The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses to Billie Eilish.

James asked Jason if his daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, appreciated seeing the older performers as much as seeing pop star Billie, 20.

All right: ‘All right. Not really doing sit-ups,” the 43-year-old actor replied. ‘Trying to keep that father’s body going a little longer’

Musical Summer: James asked Jason if his daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, appreciated seeing the older performers as much as seeing pop star Billie Eilish, 20

“I think everyone likes Billie Eilish a little bit,” Jason said. ‘I love her.’

Jason said he also really appreciated being able to share the music of The Rolling Stones with his daughter.

“I told Lola about ‘Give me shelter” and the meaning behind it,” Jason said. “I wanted to share it with my daughter who sings. She was just blown away. She was crying and I was just holding her at The Rolling Stones. It was just a beautiful moment to share with her. ‘

Classic Rock: Jason said he also really appreciated being able to share The Rolling Stones’ music with his daughter

Jason said on the Guns N’ Roses show that his kids met guitarist Slash, 57, a close friend whom he called “Uncle Slash.”

“Uncle Slash is the coolest man on earth,” Jason said.

Jason also spoke about the bittersweet final season of his sci-fi show See on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Family Affair: Lisa Bonet and Jason are shown with their children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf along with the actor’s mother Coni at the December 2018 Hollywood premiere of Aquaman

“It’s beautiful,” Jason said. “I had to spend three years with this character. It has a lot of heart. It’s pretty sad but beautiful. It has to happen and I’m just really proud of it.’

As school resumed, James asked him if he would drop his kids off at school. Jason said he does that in his only car, a pink Cadillac.

“I love taking my kids with me,” Jason said. ‘We’re playing a music game. Because they were in kindergarten, I drove to school and because we are in traffic. It’s a solid hour. I play a song and they would be like ‘Tom Waits’. … we would just play and I would just teach them music. And we just have a fun ride to work because getting out of the house is stressful. So I love it, when we get there on time, we stop by the ocean, when the traffic isn’t too busy, but I like to take them with me.”

Jason and ex-wife Lisa Bonet, 54, announced their divorce earlier this year after getting married in 2017 and dating since 2005.