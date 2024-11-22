Jason Kelce caught in another wild fan confrontation as snubbed autograph seeker unleashes ballistic rant

An angry autograph seeker unleashed a rude tirade against Jason Kelce as he left ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Thursday.

The former NFL star attended a Los Angeles studio Thursday afternoon to film an appearance on the late-night show, which aired later that night, but was met with wild and jaw-dropping scenes when he left the parking lot.

A man looking for an autograph from the Philadelphia Eagles legend lost it in a crazed rant after Kelce walked past him.

In video obtained by TMZThe supposed fan could be seen throwing explicit insults at the ESPN analyst.

‘You’re no one special!’ the man shouted as Jason got into his car. ‘You’re a fucking guy who thinks he’s on some pedestal!’

The tirade of insults was so relentless that the retired NFL center had to get out of his vehicle again and try to calm the situation.

“I have a habit of not signing for people who follow my path,” he explained, hoping the man would back down.

However, the abandoned autograph hunter was still not satisfied. Not only did he refuse to give in, he even appeared to challenge Kelce to a fight.

“I’ll run the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” the guy said. ‘Take care of me, bastard! Fuck you. And fuck your love!’

The barrage of abuse forced Kelce to relent as the former Super Bowl winner finally made his way to the group of desperate fans and promised to sign their stuff.

Always a good sport, Kelce even signed for his ballistic verbal abuser, before shaking his hand.

Kelce’s gesture seemed to appease the furious man with his autograph signing a metaphorical peace treaty and the man finally apologizing.

The signature applicant exclaimed that he was “ashamed of that moment” and demanded that no one post the video of his outburst.

“You’re okay, brother,” Kelce told him.

The altercation comes just weeks after Kelce became embroiled in scandal over another incident with a fan.

Earlier this month, Kelce, appearing on ESPN’s College GameDay, smashed a fan’s phone over a comment made about his brother Travis and his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Kelce’s older brother was at Penn State for the school’s big college football game against Ohio State when a fan egged him on.

‘Hello Kelce! How does it feel like your brother is screwed for dating Taylor Swift? a fan yelled at him.

Kelce continued walking after the homophobic slur before turning around, grabbing the fan’s phone and angrily slamming it onto the ground. Then he picked it up and said, “Who’s the fuck now?” before walking away.

It is unclear if the phone belonged to the man who made the derogatory comment about Travis.

Kelce later apologized for the outburst on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and apologized to viewers for “not meeting” his usual levels of “common decency and respect.”

“I think everyone has seen on social media what happened this week,” Kelce said. ‘Listen, I’m not happy with anything that happened. I’m not proud of it.

‘In a heated moment I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don’t think it’s a productive thing to do, I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s the right way to approach things. At that moment I fell to a level that I shouldn’t have.

Travis and his girlfriend Taylor Swift were proud of Jason for standing up for them that day.

‘The bottom line is that I try to live my life by the golden rule, that’s what I’ve always been taught; I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and will continue to do so in the future.

“Even though I fell short this week, I will do it in the future and continue to do it.”

The former center’s profile has risen tremendously due to his brother Travis’ relationship with pop star Taylor Swift over the past year.

And the couple were “really surprised by this considering Jason is one of the nicest guys in the world,” a source close to them told DailyMail.com.

‘It really became clear how much he loves and respects Taylor. Travis means a lot to him.

‘The use of the word fuck is not okay for him or anyone else. This fan crossed the line. “Jason will never tolerate anyone insulting his family and now sees Taylor as family.”