Jason Furman: ‘Everyone should wake up every morning figuring out how to get paid more’

As reckless as the British government is, however screwed up its “mini” budget is, it alone cannot explain the fragile economic outlook. Interest rates are rising, financial markets are cracking, the strength of the US dollar threatens to reveal that many companies and governments are washing themselves without clothes.

“There’s just an incredible disconnect,” said US economist Jason Furman. “If you just look at the standard economic data, everything looks good, yet you feel like we are on the precipice of something terrible. People throw in terms – I think too loosely in some cases – financial crisis, recession. I’ve seen some people warn of depression.”

Furman was chairman of the American Council of Economic Advisers during Barack Obama’s second term. Relaxed for a long time about government deficits – “I don’t think we really need to worry about the level of debt, I think we should care about the level of debt service” – he has nevertheless become a leading voice warning against US inflation. He is also one of the most blunt economic commentators. On the “mini” budget, he said, “I can’t recall a more uniform negative reaction to a policy announcement by economists and financial markets alike.”

If British Prime Minister Liz Truss ignores mainstream economics, Furman represents it — almost by definition, as he co-teaches the introductory economics class at Harvard University.

Over the past 18 months, his view that the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates sharply has gained supporters. “Last year there was a lot of wishful thinking,” he says. That optimism has largely disappeared. In September, Fed Chairman Jay Powell said he wished there was “a painless way” to tame inflation, implying there wasn’t one. Furman himself has suggested that the U.S. unemployment rate may need to rise to 6.5 percent in the next two years, a change that would reverberate globally.

How likely is a recession? “I don’t think it’s completely certain,” he says, adding that the maximum danger is likely to come in the second half of 2023. A soft landing for the US economy “is really a possibility, but I don’t think you want economic policies based on the best possible outcome”.

Still, the risks of rate hikes were highlighted by the turmoil in the UK. The Bank of England intervened to protect pension funds; one banker said it was almost “a Lehman moment”. Other weaknesses certainly lurk in the financial system. Doesn’t this call for caution? “A lot of what is breaking down is the financial markets, as opposed to the real economy,” emphasizes Furman.

“The first blow of the tightening was borne more by the rich, whose wealth is evaporating, than by the workers. I don’t think it will always be that way, but I think some of the voices we’re hearing right now are people looking at their stock portfolio, or the money they’re managing, and not happy to see it crash. I’m also unhappy to see it go down, I just wouldn’t make my misfortune with my stock portfolio the foundation for public policy.

In Europe inflation is largely due to possible temporary energy prices. But in the US, the case for tightening is less complicated, driven by the hot job market, Furman says. “If you look at the actual inflation data, it’s just ugliness after ugliness after ugliness. The underlying inflation is not there yet.” Stopping rate hikes would be “extremely premature,” at least until inflation falls by one percentage point.

But inflation expectations, an important factor, have fallen? “A time when our models really haven’t worked that well is, I think, a bad time to rely on a prediction,” Furman says. “I’d rather the financial markets in the future be pleasantly surprised that it takes less to tackle inflation than the false dawn we’ve had over the past two years.”

***

For Furman, the appeal of economics is the mix of accuracy and real-world relevance. In high school, he volunteered for Walter Mondale’s presidential campaign. As a freshman, his intellect intimidated his roommate, future actor Matt Damon, who later recalled, “Jason was the first person I met at Harvard, and I literally almost turned around and went home.”

Furman joined the Obama campaign in 2008. His appointment infuriated unions: he once had a… argued that Walmart was a “progressive success story” as it pushed retail prices down perhaps 50 times more than retail wages.

In the White House, Furman learned to stick to his advice to the economy and let Obama decide the political risks. “The worst type of economic advisor is someone who advocates for something because it’s politically expedient, but pretends it’s actually a good economic idea.”

Furman, 52, is hyper-articulate: when we speak on Zoom, he speaks fluently, even if the white glow on his face betrays that he’s looking at other windows. He is also aware of the shortcomings of his profession. He is suspicious of studies that say working from home increases productivity, and tends to agree with executives who say it doesn’t. “I think some economists are so excited about working from home – maybe because they do it themselves and it works well for them – that they want to generalize. I also wonder if working from home in 2020, when there was nothing else to do on Friday, might have worked better than it does now when there is a Red Sox game.”

Did the election of Donald Trump make him wish the Obama administration had done more for those left behind by globalization? “The obstacle was Congress,” he says, adding that policies to reduce inequality would not necessarily have thwarted populism. “The Affordable Care Act was the biggest thing we’ve done for people who need it in the… [US] economy over the past 50 years. But that did not calm our politics, on the contrary. For a while it made things politically worse.”

His concern now is that, under Joe Biden, US policy has been over-corrected: from too little fiscal stimulus to too much; and from too few antitrust actions to too broad. The Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust approach, such as objecting to Meta’s acquisition of the virtual reality fitness app Within, appears to be seeking targets beyond increased competition. (Furman himself led a competition assessment for the British government, which suggested stronger oversight, barring dramatic legal action.) On stimulus, he opposed Biden’s student debt forgiveness, saying: “The casting of about half [a] trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire that is already burning is reckless.”

Furman has called for a higher minimum wage, but is now an inflation hawk. What did he think of BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s comments in February that workers should not be allowed to ask for a big raise? “The way to tackle inflation is not a collective effort that wakes everyone up every morning to figure out how to tackle inflation. Everyone should wake up every morning to find out how to get paid more, or if they run a business, how to make more profit. And it’s up to the central bank to ensure that, when they do, their incentives are consistent with lower inflation. Inflation is not a moral issue. It’s not that there are villains or people who should behave better. It’s just too much money chasing too few goods, and the central bank is the place that determines the amount of money.”

***

As Prime Minister, Truss has argued that the UK should focus less on redistribution. Furman argues that this is not possible: everything is redistribution. “The painful reality of the economy right now is that it can’t really produce more than it currently produces. If you give to one group in a way that allows them to increase their consumption, you will decrease the consumption of other groups. Maybe that’s because inflation is rising. Maybe it’s because interest rates go up, driving up mortgage payments. Maybe you borrow more from other countries, but then you have to pay it back in the future.”

Truss also insists that she wants to “grow the pie”. Furman supports a growth agenda, including the politically controversial removal of the cap on banker bonuses. “You want companies to pay in the way that works best for them; that is not taking money from someone else to pay the bankers.” The problem was cuts in high income taxes, which (if not abolished) would likely have hurt growth, had the cost of more government borrowing been factored in. This illustrates what Furman sees as a common problem: the direct impact of a policy is evaluated, but not the indirect impact, which can be equally large.

What could improve productivity? “It’s a long list, but immigration is so much more important to the US, the UK economy than almost anything you could do.”

on the spot Will inflation approach the Federal Reserve’s target next year? No. Unlikely. What should the federal minimum wage be? If you want to increase it to $15 an hour over 10 years, that would be fine. Should the UK rejoin the EU? Ideally yes. What about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter? My guess is that it will barely affect 97 percent of the experience.

Truss’ predecessor, Boris Johnson, had hoped restricting immigration would raise wages. “I think it’s impossible for unskilled immigration to have a major negative impact on wages. There have been a lot of studies, a lot of natural experiments,” says Furman. Some studies have found a small negative effect on inequality, but even this probably won’t outweigh the benefits, especially in the long run.

Furman, who has three children with publishing house Eve Gerber, also advocates for more pre-school childcare so parents can stay at work. “It just takes a lot more money.” (Gerber once noted that she had given Furman a pass to the White House for eight years: “NO MORE!”)

For the time being, such ambitions are subordinate to the immediate uncertainty. What would be the global impact of continued US interest rate hikes? “Last year the United States gave people so much money in the United States that we bought a lot of goods and prices have risen around the world, the dollar has gotten stronger and made it harder for others. Now I think that with a monetary contraction we will send everything in exactly the opposite direction.”

Yet he insists: “The biggest problem is not caused by the United States. It’s caused by global commodity prices, it’s caused by the domestic policy choices countries have made. If you look at emerging markets, the markets that have borrowed less foreign currency in the short term have much less to worry about than the markets that are more exposed to the world. As brutal as it sounds, the Fed’s job is to take care of the United States.” Global problems can flow back to the US. But “we are trying to slow down our economy. Some of the spillbacks that you might normally worry about right now can be a good thing.