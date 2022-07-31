Jason Dundas marries Tayler Blackman during a lavish ceremony at Lake Como

Australian TV presenter Jason Dundas has married his fiancée Tayler Blackman in a lavish ceremony on Lake Como, Italy.

The couple married on July 20 and documented the momentous occasion by posing for a photo shoot on the shores of the iconic Italian Riviera.

Tayler stuns in a nude-style wedding dress with sheer mesh and strategically placed lace panels.

Australian TV presenter Jason Dundas has married his fiancée Tayler Blackman in a lavish ceremony on Lake Como, Italy. The couple secretly married on July 20

The off-the-shoulder fishtail dress also featured long sleeves and an elegant train.

Tayler wore a pink and white bouquet, completed her ensemble with an ivory veil and wore her dark brown locks in loose waves.

Digital media specialist, meanwhile, wore a cream-colored tuxedo, a white button-up shirt, a black bow tie and black dress pants.

Tayler stuns in a nude-style wedding dress with sheer mesh and strategically placed lace panels

He wore flowers on his lapel that matched his bride’s bouquet.

“Married the girl of my dreams,” Jason wrote alongside a photogenic wedding day photo of the couple.

Jason and Tayler announced their engagement in December 2019.

Dunas announced he was engaged to Tayler Blackman in a sweet Instagram post in 2019

At that point, we posted on Instagram, Jason, who? splits his time between Los Angeles and Sydney, uploaded a black and white photo of the couple right after the proposal.

“She said yes!” he wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Jason was wearing a T-shirt and jeans, holding his adorable dog in one arm.

Tayler took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of Jason sitting on a table and beaming wide

He put his other arm around Tayler, who showed off her slim figure in a ribbed tank top and skinny-leg jeans.

She proudly displayed her diamond sparkler on her ring finger and couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as she posed with Jason in a room full of balloons.

Tayler also took to her Instagram story, posting a photo of Jason in the balloon-filled room and beaming at the camera.

It’s unclear how long the couple had been dating, but Jason and Tayler were first photographed together in November 2018

It’s unclear how long the couple had been dating, but Jason and Tayler were first photographed together in November 2018.

Jason hinted that he was eager to say goodbye to his bachelor days, in an interview with Confidential of the Daily Telegraph in February 2019.

After claiming he was approached by Channel Ten to be the lead man on The Bachelor last year, Jason then barred himself from appearing on the dating show.

Jason said he was “in talks to do that,” but added, “I’m not interested anymore. It was a snapshot.’

And in an earlier interview with Daily Mail Australia, Jason admitted that he would like to have children, with many of his friends getting married and having children.

In an earlier interview with Daily Mail Australia, Jason admitted that he would like to have children. Pictured: Taylor

“The love and joy they get when they have children is something I would like to have someday,” he said.

But with his nomadic lifestyle, Jason admitted at the time that so much travel hasn’t made it easy.

“Of course I live a bit of a nomadic lifestyle with what I do…I think it’s one of those things that when it’s the right time it will happen.”

Speaking about the opportunity to star in The Bachelor, Jason said, “I’m not interested anymore. It was a snapshot’

Born and raised in the suburbs of Western Sydney, Jason became known as a VJ for MTV Australia from the age of 21.

He found mainstream recognition as a presenter on Channel Nine’s Getaway, before taking the ambitious leap abroad to pursue a career in the United States.

Jason balances plum presentations with his LA-based digital media company, Dundas Media.

Prior to Tayler, Jason was in a relationship with fashion assistant Rey-Hanna Vakili.